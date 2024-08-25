PDP crisis: Dino faces party wrath over accusations against Damagum, others

An intra-party group, the PDP Frontliners, has expressed outrage over Melaye's claims.

In a statement signed by its president, Alhaji Hussein Mohammed, Secretary Moses Abidemi and Publicity Secretary Dan Okafor, the group condemned Melaye's remarks, calling them baseless and insulting.

ADVERTISEMENT

"These are strange times for the PDP," the statement read. "Our Kogi state governorship candidate, who failed to mobilise politically despite receiving substantial resources, now has the audacity to blame the very officials who facilitated his ticket and encouraged others to step down in his favour."

The group further alleged that certain individuals, both within and outside the party, are eager to exploit the PDP's challenges for personal gain.

"Vultures of different hues are circling around, hoping to benefit from a weakened PDP," the statement added.

However, the group vowed to fight such attempts to preserve the party's integrity.

The PDP Frontliners were particularly incensed by Melaye's criticism of the party's acting National Chairman, Umar Iliya Damagum, National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Criticism against Dino Melaye

The group described Melaye's accusations as a "gratuitous insult" to the people of Kogi State and the PDP.

They highlighted Melaye's past failures, including his lack of proper campaign funding distribution during the last governorship election, which they believe contributed to the party's poor performance.

The group pointed out that Melaye's efforts to undermine the PDP's leadership began when they opposed attempts to manipulate the ad-hoc delegate conference results in Kogi State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the ongoing internal conflict, the PDP Frontliners remain optimistic about the party's future.