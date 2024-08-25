ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP crisis: Dino faces party wrath over accusations against Damagum, others

Segun Adeyemi

Melaye's accusations against the PDP leadership have been described as a "gratuitous insult" to the people of Kogi State and the PDP.

L-R: Senator Dino Melaye and PDP interim-chairman, Umar Damagum. [Facebook]
L-R: Senator Dino Melaye and PDP interim-chairman, Umar Damagum. [Facebook]

Recommended articles

Melaye, who accused the party's leadership of "commercialisation and privatisation," is now at the centre of a growing controversy.

An intra-party group, the PDP Frontliners, has expressed outrage over Melaye's claims.

In a statement signed by its president, Alhaji Hussein Mohammed, Secretary Moses Abidemi and Publicity Secretary Dan Okafor, the group condemned Melaye's remarks, calling them baseless and insulting.

ADVERTISEMENT

"These are strange times for the PDP," the statement read. "Our Kogi state governorship candidate, who failed to mobilise politically despite receiving substantial resources, now has the audacity to blame the very officials who facilitated his ticket and encouraged others to step down in his favour."

The group further alleged that certain individuals, both within and outside the party, are eager to exploit the PDP's challenges for personal gain.

"Vultures of different hues are circling around, hoping to benefit from a weakened PDP," the statement added.

However, the group vowed to fight such attempts to preserve the party's integrity.

The PDP Frontliners were particularly incensed by Melaye's criticism of the party's acting National Chairman, Umar Iliya Damagum, National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: PDP now 'once upon a time' - Dino Melaye slams party leaders

The group described Melaye's accusations as a "gratuitous insult" to the people of Kogi State and the PDP.

They highlighted Melaye's past failures, including his lack of proper campaign funding distribution during the last governorship election, which they believe contributed to the party's poor performance.

The group pointed out that Melaye's efforts to undermine the PDP's leadership began when they opposed attempts to manipulate the ad-hoc delegate conference results in Kogi State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the ongoing internal conflict, the PDP Frontliners remain optimistic about the party's future.

They expressed confidence that the PDP can re-emerge as a dominant force in Nigerian politics, provided the national leadership continues to resist unethical practices and uphold the party's core values.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Stop weaponising insecurity against govt - Okonjo-Iweala scolds opposition

Stop weaponising insecurity against govt - Okonjo-Iweala scolds opposition

NDLEA intercepts ₦2.2bn codeine bottles at Tincan seaport in Lagos

NDLEA intercepts ₦2.2bn codeine bottles at Tincan seaport in Lagos

NAF airstrikes kill terrorists, destroy 25 illegal refineries

NAF airstrikes kill terrorists, destroy 25 illegal refineries

Empowering small-scale businesses better than palliatives – Archbishop

Empowering small-scale businesses better than palliatives – Archbishop

Defence Minister donates 15 trucks of fertiliser to Zamfara APC

Defence Minister donates 15 trucks of fertiliser to Zamfara APC

Stop meddling in our affairs in North-West, APC fires warning to PDP

Stop meddling in our affairs in North-West, APC fires warning to PDP

South-East lawmakers rue region's absence on student loan list, demand compliance

South-East lawmakers rue region's absence on student loan list, demand compliance

PDP crisis: Dino faces party wrath over accusations against Damagum, others

PDP crisis: Dino faces party wrath over accusations against Damagum, others

Atiku demands FG explain Oando's accelerated AGIP/ENI deal approval

Atiku demands FG explain Oando's accelerated AGIP/ENI deal approval

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Super Eagles legends to join former Arsenal star in celebrating his retirement

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

Israel Adesanya admits mistake against Dricus Du Plessis: Nigerian thought South African was done in the 4th round

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

I want to sing with Iheanacho and Ndidi — Odumodu excited about possible feature with Super Eagles duo

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ishaku Abbo represented Adamawa North Senatorial District in the 9th National Assembly. [Facebook]

'I was poorer when I became a politician': Ex-Senator claims

The deceased Oyo APC chairman reportedly passed away at 61-year-old in the United States on Sunday, August 16, 2024, after battling an undisclosed illness. [Channels TV]

Tragedy as APC chairman dies in USA

President of NLC, Joe Ajaero [Daily Trust]

CISLAC warns against silencing Ajaero, calls for transparent investigation

All Progressives Congress (APC). [Getty Images]

Benue crisis: Court halts APC's move to sack party chair Agada