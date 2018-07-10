news

Despite the coalition by some political parties to "sack" President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) insists the party remains united under the current administration.

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) and thirty-seven other political parties had formed a coalition to “rescue Nigeria from darkness”.

But the APC says no “gang up” can distract President Buhari from delivering on his campaign promises to Nigerians.

“On Monday July 9, 2018, a group of individuals under the so-called 'Reformed All Progressives Congress' platform purportedly joined a coalition of opposition political parties ahead of the 2019 general elections,” Bolaji Abdullahi, the APC spokesman said in a statement made available to Pulse on Tuesday, July 10, 2018.

“We respect the right of everyone to join any association or group. However, we wish to reiterate that the so-called R-APC is not a faction of our Party. Our Party, the APC remains united under the leadership of our President, H.E. Muhammadu Buhari.

ALSO READ: Atiku Abubakar reacts to coalition against Buhari

“It is also noteworthy that some political parties that have been named as signatories to the MoU have disassociated themselves from the publicized deal.

“We once again reiterate the commitment of our Party to address real grievances of our genuine members. We call on them to take advantage of this opportunity while the windows for reconciliation are still open.

“We are confident that no level of gang-up can make our government under President Buhari to waiver in its promises to Nigerians to rid our country of corruption and improve the quality of lives for our people.”

Earlier, the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, says he won’t lose sleep over the exit of anybody from the party.