Atiku Abubakar reacts to coalition against Buhari

news

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by over 30 political parties ahead of 2019 elections.

On Monday, July 9, 2018, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC) and 30 other political parties agreed to join forces to ensure that President Buhari is sacked.

According to Channels Television, the event was held at Shehu Musa Yaradua Centre, Abuja.

Prominent politicians present at the meeting include: RAPC chairman, Buba Galadima, PDP chairman, Uche Secondus, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Ben Obi and Akwa Ibom State Governor; Emmanuel Udom.

Some of the notable political parties present at the meeting are: African Democratic Congress (ADC), Social Democratic Party of Nigeria (SDP), National Conscience Party (NCP), Labour Party, among others.

According to the former VP, the coalition will bring an end to the negative change in Nigeria.

Atiku said “I wholeheartedly endorse this exercise and look forward to a spirit of collaboration amongst ourselves as we continue the campaign for the deliverance of Nigeria from the forces of retrogression, recession, division and blame games.

“It might be a cliche, but it still remains true that unity is strength and that only team work can make the dream work. I refer to the dream of our Founding Fathers for an indivisible united country that is progressive and founded on unity and faith.

ALSO READ: We are not in any coalition – DPP, APDA

“Much work needs to be done. Sadly, in the last three years, Nigeria has become the world head quarters of extreme poverty.

“We must thus rub our heads and minds together to ensure that by 2019, extreme poverty is on its way to becoming history even as we usher in extreme peace, progress and prosperity in its place.”

At the event, Senator Dino Melaye said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will lose power in 2019.

Melaye said he was speaking as an oracle of God, and prophesied that President Buhari will fail in 2019.