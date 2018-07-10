Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Atiku Abubakar reacts to coalition against Buhari

2019 Election Atiku Abubakar reacts to coalition against Buhari

On Monday, July 9, 2018,PDP, RAPC and 30 other political parties agreed to join forces against President Buhari.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Atiku Abubakar reacts to coalition against Buhari play

Atiku Abubakar at the venue of the MOU signing

(Twitter/@atiku)

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) by over 30 political parties ahead of 2019 elections.

On Monday, July 9, 2018, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Reformed All Progressives Congress (RAPC) and 30 other political parties agreed to join forces to ensure that President Buhari is sacked.

According to Channels Television, the event was held at Shehu Musa Yaradua Centre, Abuja.

Prominent politicians present at the meeting include: RAPC chairman, Buba Galadima, PDP chairman, Uche Secondus, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Ben Obi and Akwa Ibom State Governor; Emmanuel Udom.

Some of the notable political parties present at the meeting are:  African Democratic Congress (ADC), Social Democratic Party of Nigeria (SDP), National Conscience Party (NCP), Labour Party, among others.

According to the former VP, the coalition will bring an end to the negative change in Nigeria.

Atiku said “I wholeheartedly endorse this exercise and look forward to a spirit of collaboration amongst ourselves as we continue the campaign for the deliverance of Nigeria from the forces of retrogression, recession, division and blame games.

“It might be a cliche, but it still remains true that unity is strength and that only team work can make the dream work. I refer to the dream of our Founding Fathers for an indivisible united country that is progressive and founded on unity and faith.

ALSO READ: We are not in any coalition – DPP, APDA

“Much work needs to be done. Sadly, in the last three years, Nigeria has become the world head quarters of extreme poverty.

“We must thus rub our heads and minds together to ensure that by 2019, extreme poverty is on its way to becoming history even as we usher in extreme peace, progress and prosperity in its place.”

At the event, Senator Dino Melaye said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will lose power in 2019.

Melaye said he was speaking as an oracle of God, and prophesied that President Buhari will fail in 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Police react to Finance Minister’s alleged NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Kemi Adeosun What the law says about skipping NYSCbullet
3 Kemi Adeosun Finance minister reportedly skipped NYSC with forged...bullet

Related Articles

Dino Melaye PDP says Senator is a liability
Buhari President’s leadership no longer commands respect – Lamido
Pulse Opinion Dino Melaye’s nice song didn’t stop PDP from rejecting him
2019 Elections We are not in any coalition – DPP, APDA
Herders-Farmers Crisis Presidency has "evidence" politicians are responsible for killings
2019 Election PDP, RAPC, others sign memorandum to sack Buhari
Dino Melaye Senator declares himself an oracle of God, prophesies APC’s downfall

Local

Bukola Saraki holds round table discussion with US officials
Bukola Saraki Senate President holds round table discussion with US officials
Senator declares himself an oracle of God as he prophesies APC’s downfall
Dino Melaye Senator declares himself an oracle of God, prophesies APC’s downfall
NYSC confirms that Kemi Adeosun applied for exemption certificate
Kemi Adeosun NYSC confirms that minister applied for exemption certificate
Respond to the allegations or resign – CACOL tells Kemi Adeosun
Kemi Adeosun Respond or resign – CACOL tells minister