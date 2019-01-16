CUPP accuses FG of ordering the freezing of Onnoghen’s bank accounts

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has alleged that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN) has ordered the freezing of the bank accounts belonging to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onnoghen.

Onnoghen was arraigned before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) for failing to declare his assets as required by the law.

According to Daily Post, CUPP also released a document showing a directive allegedly from the AGF.

The CUPP, through its spokesman, Imo Ugochinyere, on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 issued a statement saying: “Lobbying of all sorts by the APC chieftains to get the Chief Justice of Nigeria to accept to compromise the Presidential Election Appeal Tribunal and to compose the Governorship election Supreme Court Appeal Tribunal Rivers State, Akwa Ibom State, Delta State, Lagos state, Benue State, Imo State, Kwara State, Plateau state, Kaduna State, Abia State and Sokoto State with their preferred choices of justices did not succeed as the Chief Justice had remained faithful to his Oath of office and said by his actions that the Supreme Court was neither going to be partisan nor partial and would not consider such requests.

“The current ordeal of the Honourable Chief Justice will not end soon. He is up against people who are desperate and who do not care if the engine of state grinds to a halt. They have taken this dastardly attack to a new low by freezing all the family assets of the family of the CJN.

“We are in possession of the letter from the Attorney General of the Federation to this effect. This onslaught on the judiciary is as undemocratic as it is unconstitutional. This is capable of further derailing our democracy as such brazen violation of the Constitution is only tantamount to treason.

“With the happenings in the last 48 hours and the insistence of the Presidency to either get the CJN to comply or be removed from office, we hereby notify the nation that the life of the Honourable CJN, Justice Walter Nkanu Onnoghen as well as those of his family members is not safe.

“The situation will very quickly descend into compromising the security of the CJN. The APC govt views the resistance of the CJN to the plot to hijack the Supreme court as the only piece that has not been fixed in its grand design to rig and manipulate the 2019 general election for President Muhammadu Buhari and APC chieftains.

“Nigerians will be shocked by the contents of the letter directing the freezing of the accounts and assets of the CJN. We hereby attach it.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo feels sad about CJN Onnoghen's corruption scandal

“We are also in possession of audio recordings of meetings of those behind the plot including call records which we will be releasing as we analyze them. It is still amazing how the Buhari led APC govt is continuing in this path of ignominy, opprobrium, reproach, and dishonour despite the widespread outrage by Nigerians across board. Their mind is made up. They believe nothing can stop them now.”

Also, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has warned against the forceful removal of the CJN.

Atiku said that Nigerians will resist any attempt by the Buhari government to intimidate the judiciary.