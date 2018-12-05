Buhari will return to Daura in 2019 – Atiku

news

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has vowed to send President Buhari back to his hometown of Daura in Katsina state in 2019.

The PDP presidential candidate made this known in a statement issued to newsmen by his media aide, Paul Ibe.

According to Vanguard, Atiku said this while reacting to a comment made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Oshiomhole on Tuesday, December 4, 2018, described the PDP flagbearer as a prodigal son, adding that he will suffer defeat in the upcoming election.

Atiku said “It is not political soothsayers like Oshiomhole that will determine the outcome of the elections but let it be known to him that President Buhari will not only be defeated, he will be retired to his beloved Daura in 2019.

“Does Oshiomhole think that Nigerians are fools? What will determine the direction of votes are the insecurity challenges, job losses, pain, anguish and economic strangulation that this incompetent government has subjected Nigerians to.

“For Atiku, it is about Jobs; for Buhari, it is hopelessness. For Atiku, it is about opportunities; for Buhari, it is insensitivity. For Atiku, it is about inclusiveness; For Buhari, it is clannishness. Atiku is all about Getting Nigeria Working Again.”

ALSO READ: PDP chairman, Secondus replies El-Rufai, says Sokoto crowd wasn’t rented

Atiku promises to revive Nigeria’s economy

Atiku Abubakar has also promised to revive the economy of the country to what it was between 2011 and 2015, if elected president.

He made the promise while speaking at the PDP mega rally in Ilorin, Kwara state on Wednesday.