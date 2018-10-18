Atiku vows to create wealth for Nigerians if elected President in 2019

news

Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to create jobs to fight crimes in Nigeria if he's elected the nation's president in the 2019 presidential elections.

The former vice president took to his Twitter account (@atiku) to disclose that poverty creates an enabling environment for crime, a problem he promised to solve as president.

He posted, "The most effective way to fight crime is to provide opportunity to create wealth, because poverty is conducive to crime.

"If you elect me as your President, I will equip the security forces to fight terrorism and crime. Additionally, I will do what I do best - job creation."

Atiku was elected the presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) at the party's national convention in Port Harcourt on October 7, 2018, and has selected former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, as his running mate .

The 2019 presidential election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, is expected to be keenly-contested between him and President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).