Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Atiku vows to provide opportunity to create wealth

Atiku vows to create wealth for Nigerians if elected President in 2019

The former vice president also vows to fight terrorism and crime if he's victorious at next year's election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Atiku vows to provide opportunity to create wealth play Atiku Abubakar (Twitter/@atiku)

Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has vowed to create jobs to fight crimes in Nigeria if he's elected the nation's president in the 2019 presidential elections.

The former vice president took to his Twitter account (@atiku) to disclose that poverty creates an enabling environment for crime, a problem he promised to solve as president.

He posted, "The most effective way to fight crime is to provide opportunity to create wealth, because poverty is conducive to crime.

"If you elect me as your President, I will equip the security forces to fight terrorism and crime. Additionally, I will do what I do best - job creation."

 

Atiku was elected the presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) at the party's national convention in Port Harcourt on October 7, 2018, and has selected former Anambra governor, Peter Obi, as his running mate.

The 2019 presidential election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, is expected to be keenly-contested between him and President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 "Atiku is coming back to create a paradise for thieves" - Soworebullet
2 Obasanjo joins Buhari's campaign team in Abujabullet
3 "Obasanjo is dishonest, unpatriotic," "Buhari is a useless man" -...bullet

Related Articles

Atiku vows at least 40% of his cabinet would be women, youths if elected President
Sowore accuses Donald Duke of supporting Abacha's military regime over return of democracy
"Atiku is coming back to create a paradise for thieves" - Sowore
"Obasanjo is dishonest, unpatriotic," "Buhari is a useless man" - Sowore
Atiku-Obasanjo reunion, National Assembly resumption and other stories of the week
Atiku picks Peter Obi as running mate for 2019 presidential election
"I don't know anything about politics but I know how to care about people" - Oby Ezekwesili
Ezekwesili says PACT election was depressing, unimpressed with quality of 'change agents'
Oby Ezekwesili I'm running to win 2019 presidential election, ex-minister says
2019 Presidential Election Buhari has never run a successful business - Atiku

Politics

INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu says ban on Zamfara APC stands
17 parties submit presidential, NASS list to INEC as deadline looms
Appeal committee says Shehu Sani is APC's candidate in Kaduna Central
Appeal committee says Shehu Sani is APC's candidate in Kaduna Central
Akpabio hints at Saraki's impeachment.
Akpabio hints at plot to impeach Saraki
ADC moves to make Nyako BOT Chairman
X
Advertisement