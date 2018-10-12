Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Atiku will waste no time naming cabinet if elected as president

Atiku will waste no time naming cabinet if elected as president of Nigeria

There will be no time wasting in naming a cabinet if Atiku Abubakar becomes the president of Nigeria. He confirmed this to his Twitter audience.

  • Published:
Atiku will waste no time naming cabinet if elected as president of Nigeria play

Atiku who announced Peter Obi as his running mate today hopes to be the decisive leader that Nigeria needs.

(The Guardian)

Time is off the essence for PDP's presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar who aims not to dilly-dally when he comes to power. If elected as the president, he plans to name his cabinet quickly instead of waiting for 6 months.

According to Atiku in a tweet, Nigeria's ministers under his leadership will be ready before the swearing-in of a new president in May 2019.

Decisiveness is needed to make the country work again and the former VP seems ready to give himself to the task at hand.

ALSO READ: Atiku picks Peter Obi as running mate for 2019 presidential election

Today, Atiku Abubakar picked Peter Obi as his running mate in the 2019 presidential elections and many Nigerians on Twitter are pleased with the choice.

Even though Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was another consideration, Obi is considered a good decision with the potential to win the presidential candidate many Igbo votes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast who loves God. I am interested in a functional society. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 In Rivers Court annuls all APC electionsbullet
2 Senate APC Senators abandon Oshiomhole, reconcile with Saraki behind...bullet
3 Buhari speaks on Obasanjo’s endorsement of Atiku for 2019bullet

Related Articles

"I don't know anything about politics but I know how to care about people" - Oby Ezekwesili
Buhari speaks on Obasanjo’s endorsement of Atiku for 2019
Pulse Opinion: Obasanjo's endorsement of Atiku means absolutely nothing
2019 Elections Nigerians must choose from candidates that can pass integrity test -APC
2019 Elections Atiku best among presidential candidates — Campaign coordinator
Buhari will lose to Atiku at Aso Villa polling unit, says ex-APC chieftain
Atiku picks Peter Obi as running mate for 2019 presidential election
Twitter reacts to Peter Obi as Atiku's running mate in 2019 elections

Politics

Atiku picks Peter Obi as running mate for 2019 election
Twitter reacts to Peter Obi as Atiku's running mate in 2019 elections
Yari, 2 governors meet Buhari hours after R-APC was formed
Zamfara APC Crisis: President Buhari in closed door meeting with Gov. Yari
The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adam Oshiomhole has alleged that some aides of Governor Samuel Ortom were involved in the killing of two Catholic priests in Benue state.
Trouble as Marafa disassociates himself from Oshiomhole
Adamawa abandons Atiku, goes for Buhari
Buhari will lose to Atiku at Aso Villa polling unit, says ex-APC chieftain
X
Advertisement