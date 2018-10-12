news

Time is off the essence for PDP's presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar who aims not to dilly-dally when he comes to power. If elected as the president, he plans to name his cabinet quickly instead of waiting for 6 months.

According to Atiku in a tweet, Nigeria's ministers under his leadership will be ready before the swearing-in of a new president in May 2019.

Decisiveness is needed to make the country work again and the former VP seems ready to give himself to the task at hand.

ALSO READ: Atiku picks Peter Obi as running mate for 2019 presidential election

Today, Atiku Abubakar picked Peter Obi as his running mate in the 2019 presidential elections and many Nigerians on Twitter are pleased with the choice .

Even though Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was another consideration, Obi is considered a good decision with the potential to win the presidential candidate many Igbo votes.