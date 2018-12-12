Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Atiku appeals to Buhari to sign Electoral Bill into law

Atiku appeals to Buhari to sign Electoral Bill into law

The President has come under fire recently by members of the opposition following his refusal to sign the bill.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Atiku appeals to Buhari to sign Electoral Bill into law play

Atiku Abubakar

(Guardian)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has appealed to President Buhari to sign the Electoral Bill into law.

The President has come under fire recently by members of the opposition following his refusal to sign the bill.

According to Atiku, Buhari’s refusal to sign the document will cast doubt on his government’s commitment to ensure elections in 2019 are credible.

“I am delighted that Mr President has agreed to sign this peace accord. I will want to appeal to him to also sign the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill. Mr. President needs to understand that as long as he refuses to sign the bill, we will have doubts that this government is truly committed to free, fair and credible elections.

 “I am a democrat ab initio. I was never converted. I have always been a democrat. And I fought the military to return this country to democracy. However, the best way to guarantee peace in any election is to ensure manifest justice to all concerned,” he added.

ALSO READ: Buhari tried to get Atiku sacked as Customs officer in 1984

Peace accord

The PDP flag-bearer said this on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, when he signed the peace accord.

Atiku did not attend the peace accord signing ceremony which was organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.

Meanwhile, Google, while announcing the results of its 2018 Year in Search, has revealed that Atiku Abubakar  is Nigeria’s the top trending politician on its search engine in 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sanwo-Olu warns Agbaje to not create tensions between Yorubas, Igbos in...bullet
2 FACT CHECK: Did PDP lie about the freeze of Peter Obi's bank accounts?bullet
3 Atiku explains why he didn’t attend peace accord signingbullet

Related Articles

PDP chairman, Secondus, says APC is more corrupt than his party
Donald Duke, SDP pull out of CUPP ahead of 2019 presidential election
Buhari has turned Police, EFCC into APC's attack dogs - Fayose
Politics The 10 biggest news stories in Nigeria in 2018, according to Google Trends
Atiku finally signs Peace Accord
Politics Here are the most searched people in Nigeria on Google in 2018
Atiku Abubakar is Nigeria’s the top trending politician on Google

Politics

Sex workers in Kaduna hail Governor El-Rufai, vow to vote for him
El-Rufai flags off house to house campaign, sues for peace
INEC removes 300,000 names from voter register ahead of 2019
INEC signs MoU with NURTW, NARTO for effective logistics
Secondus says Atiku will behave exactly like Mandela
Secondus says Atiku will behave exactly like Mandela if elected President in 2019
Osinbajo highlights the country's business opportunities at Nigerian-German Investment Dialogue in Berlin
Osinbajo launches APC Nextlevel campaign manual in UK
X
Advertisement