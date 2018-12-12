Atiku appeals to Buhari to sign Electoral Bill into law

news

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has appealed to President Buhari to sign the Electoral Bill into law.

The President has come under fire recently by members of the opposition following his refusal to sign the bill.

According to Atiku, Buhari’s refusal to sign the document will cast doubt on his government’s commitment to ensure elections in 2019 are credible.

“I am delighted that Mr President has agreed to sign this peace accord. I will want to appeal to him to also sign the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill. Mr. President needs to understand that as long as he refuses to sign the bill, we will have doubts that this government is truly committed to free, fair and credible elections.

“I am a democrat ab initio. I was never converted. I have always been a democrat. And I fought the military to return this country to democracy. However, the best way to guarantee peace in any election is to ensure manifest justice to all concerned,” he added.

ALSO READ: Buhari tried to get Atiku sacked as Customs officer in 1984

Peace accord

The PDP flag-bearer said this on Wednesday, December 12, 2018, when he signed the peace accord.

Atiku did not attend the peace accord signing ceremony which was organised by the National Peace Committee (NPC) on Tuesday, December 11, 2018.