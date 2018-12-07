Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Buhari tried to get Atiku sacked as Customs officer in 1984

Atiku's wife says Buhari's government tried to have him sacked as Customs officer in 1984

She said her husband is only interested in the socio-economic development of the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, with his wife Amina Titi play Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, with his wife Amina Titi (Naijafox)

Titi Abubakar, the wife of presidential candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has revealed how the former vice president was victimised by the military government of Muhammadu Buhari decades ago.

Before Buhari was elected Nigeria's current democratic president in 2015, he ruled the country as a military Head of State after heading a military coup in 1983 until he was dethroned in another coup two years later.

While speaking in Abuja on Wednesday, December 7, 2018, Titi said Buhari's government tried to get Atiku sacked as a Customs officer when he insisted on inspecting the controversial 53 suitcases imported into the country by a first class northern traditional ruler.

Atiku was the Customs Officer in Charge of the Murtala Muhammed Airport when the suitcases were imported into the country and he tried but failed to confiscate the suitcases which were driven away in a military truck.

During a courtesy visit to leaders of the South South, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Middle Belt Forum at the residence of Chief Edwin Clark, a former federal commissioner, Titi said Atiku almost almost lost his job based on pressure from the government of the time headed by the man currently in the Presidential Villa in 2018.

She said, "When Atiku was in Customs, there was one incident that happened in the 80's when 53 suitcases were brought in by a traditional ruler during the administration of the present president and he insisted that those suitcases must be opened.

"But they were very angry with him and they called the then Minister of Finance, Onaolapo Soleye, and they said they should throw him out of the job.”

"But the minister said to them, this is one of the finest officers he had, that he would never throw Atiku out. That was what the man did.

"They said, 'It's okay, if you don't want to throw the man out, transfer him immediately.'  Atiku was that day transferred to Kano."

The former vice president's wife, an advocate for women and child rights, said he's only interested in the socio-economic development of the country and would create a prosperous life for Nigerians.

2019 presidential election

Gbor says he can make Nigerians happy if elected President play Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar (left) and President Muhammadu Buhari (right) are frontline candidates for next year's election (Premium Times)
 

While next year's election, scheduled for February 16, 2019, is expected to be keenly-contested between Atiku and President Buhari, they both face competition from other candidates including Donald Duke of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Kingsley Moghalu of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Obiageli Ezekwesili of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Fela Durotoye of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), and Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC).

Others are Tope Fasua of the Abundance Nigeria Renewal Party (ANRP), Eunice Atuejide of the National Interest Party (NIP), Adesina Fagbenro-Byron of the Kowa Party (KP), Chike Ukaegbu of the Advanced Allied Party (AAP), Hamza Al-Mustapha of the People's Party of Nigeria (PPN), Obadiah Mailafia of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and many more.

79 candidates will contest in the election, the highest number ever in Nigeria's electoral history.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 45 political parties endorse Atiku Abubakar in Abujabullet
2 PDP explains why Southeast governors didn't attend Atiku's Sokoto rallybullet
3 Tinubu rips Atiku's presidential ambition apart, says PDP won't...bullet

Related Articles

"It is time to return Nigeria to PDP," Atiku says Nigeria was at its best between 1999 and 2015
Tinubu rips Atiku's presidential ambition apart, says PDP won't return to power in 2019
Fela Durotoye says running for President is not easy
ANN presidential candidate, Durotoye, says 2019 election not a battle between APC, PDP
I have more cows than Buhari, more successful at farming - Atiku
Ezekwesili vows to provide uninterrupted electricity as President
Dambazau says Atiku will 'suffer a bloodied nose' against Buhari in 2019
Sowore raises N37.6m on GoFundMe for presidential campaign, needs N400m more
Atiku to kick off presidential campaign in Sokoto on Monday
Saraki says Buhari's Trader Moni programme is 'sophisticated vote-buying'

Politics

This Buhari must go, Atiku declares at southwest rally
"This Buhari must go," Atiku declares at southwest rally
INEC suspends CVR in 2 LGs
INEC appoints Orianran-Anthony as Secretary
Alhaji Atiku Abubakar
Atiku promises action on restructuring within 6 months
Godsday Orubebe
You can't rig 2019 election like 2015, Orubebe warns APC
X
Advertisement