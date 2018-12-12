Atiku Abubakar is Nigeria’s the top trending politician on Google

news

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is Nigeria’s the top trending politician on Google in 2018.

According to The Cable, Google made this known while announcing the results of its 2018 Year in Search on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

The top trending news searches are:

• Osun elections

• Ekiti elections

• PDP Presidential Primaries

• ASUU Strike

• NLC Strike/Minimum Wage

• Offa Robbery

• Kaduna Crisis

• Lagos APC primaries

• Royal Wedding

• Atiku Running Mate

In Nigeria, the top trending people are:

• Alexis Sanchez

• Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

• Meghan Markle

• Stan Lee

• Philippe Coutinho

• Atiku Abubakar

• Tosyn Bucknor

• Avicii

• Aisha Abimbola

• Sylvester Stallone

Google also stated that “This year’s most searched news event was the Osun elections, which gripped national attention in September due to alleged incidents of voter intimidation and interference,” according to The Cable.

The 2018 Year in Search list contains a list of top trending news moment, music, people, places and movies that got the attention of Nigerians.