Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Atiku Abubakar is Nigeria’s the top trending politician on Google

Atiku Abubakar is Nigeria’s the top trending politician on Google

Google made this known while announcing the results of its 2018 Year in Search on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

  • Published:
Atiku Abubakar is Nigeria’s the top trending politician on Google play

Atiku Abubakar delivering his victory speech after PDP presidential primaries in Abuja

(Twitter/Atiku)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is Nigeria’s the top trending politician on Google in 2018.

According to The Cable, Google made this known while announcing the results of its 2018 Year in Search on Wednesday, December 12, 2018.

The top trending news searches are:

• Osun elections

• Ekiti elections

• PDP Presidential Primaries

• ASUU Strike

• NLC Strike/Minimum Wage

• Offa Robbery

• Kaduna Crisis

• Lagos APC primaries

• Royal Wedding

• Atiku Running Mate

In Nigeria, the top trending people are:

• Alexis Sanchez

• Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

• Meghan Markle

• Stan Lee

• Philippe Coutinho

• Atiku Abubakar

• Tosyn Bucknor

ALSO READ: Atiku explains why he didn’t attend peace accord signing

• Avicii

• Aisha Abimbola

• Sylvester Stallone

Google also stated that “This year’s most searched news event was the Osun elections, which gripped national attention in September due to alleged incidents of voter intimidation and interference,” according to The Cable.

The 2018 Year in Search list contains a list of top trending news moment, music, people, places and movies that got the attention of Nigerians.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior Content Associate at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sanwo-Olu warns Agbaje to not create tensions between Yorubas, Igbos in...bullet
2 FACT CHECK: Did PDP lie about the freeze of Peter Obi's bank accounts?bullet
3 Atiku explains why he didn’t attend peace accord signingbullet

Related Articles

Donald Duke, SDP pull out of CUPP ahead of 2019 presidential election
Atiku finally signs Peace Accord
Buhari has turned Police, EFCC into APC's attack dogs - Fayose
5 political parties to participate in BON, NEDG presidential debate
Politics The 10 biggest news stories in Nigeria in 2018, according to Google Trends
Pulse List 2018: The 10 biggest political winners and losers of the year
Politics Here are the most searched people in Nigeria on Google in 2018

Politics

Read about the night Sanwo-Olu vowed to shave off his white beard
Sanwo-Olu says he's only ever visited Gbagada Hospital to help the needy
Ganduje vows to stop Kwankwaso from winning in 2019
Ganduje vows to stop Kwankwaso from winning re-election as Senator
2019: Obasanjo says he is not neutral
Presidency to Obasanjo: You are confused; no one takes you seriously anymore
Atiku reportedly approves N33,000 minimum wage for his staff
Atiku finally signs Peace Accord
X
Advertisement