Asue Ighodalo remains our gov candidate — PDP ignores court judgement

The party said this in a statement by its chairman, Tony Aziegbemi on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Earlier, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court nullified the primary election that produced Ighodalo as the PDP governorship candidate for the September 21 gubernatorial election.

Ighodalo’s election was nullified on the ground that 381 members of the party who were supposed to participate in the primary election were unlawfully excluded by the PDP.

From the exhibit presented by the PDP, the judge said he found out that the result of the poll was manufactured by returning officers, adding that the exclusion of the 381 delegates was against the provisions of the law.

But the PDP in its statement said Ighodalo's candidacy remains intact because the judgement did not affect him.

The PDP statement

The statement read in part, “PDP is aware that certain elements who are scared of the soaring popularity of our candidate Dr Asue Ighodalo are going about peddling rumours that the candidature of Asue Ighodalo has been nullified.

“Let it be on record that the candidature of Dr. Asue Ighodalo as the flag bearer of the party for the 2024 elections remains intact and that the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja did not in any way affect the candidature of Ighodalo.”