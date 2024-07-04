ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Asue Ighodalo remains our gov candidate — PDP ignores court judgement

Bayo Wahab

The PDP in its statement said the court judgement did not affect Ighodalo, adding that his candidacy remains intact.

PDP governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo and his running mate, Omosede Igbinedion.
PDP governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo and his running mate, Omosede Igbinedion.

Recommended articles

The party said this in a statement by its chairman, Tony Aziegbemi on Thursday, July 4, 2024.

Earlier, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court nullified the primary election that produced Ighodalo as the PDP governorship candidate for the September 21 gubernatorial election.

Ighodalo’s election was nullified on the ground that 381 members of the party who were supposed to participate in the primary election were unlawfully excluded by the PDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the exhibit presented by the PDP, the judge said he found out that the result of the poll was manufactured by returning officers, adding that the exclusion of the 381 delegates was against the provisions of the law.

Asue Ighodalo.
Asue Ighodalo. Pulse Nigeria

But the PDP in its statement said Ighodalo's candidacy remains intact because the judgement did not affect him.

The statement read in part, “PDP is aware that certain elements who are scared of the soaring popularity of our candidate Dr Asue Ighodalo are going about peddling rumours that the candidature of Asue Ighodalo has been nullified.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let it be on record that the candidature of Dr. Asue Ighodalo as the flag bearer of the party for the 2024 elections remains intact and that the judgement of the Federal High Court in Abuja did not in any way affect the candidature of Ighodalo.”

The party, therefore, urged its members and supporters to remain calm and resolute, saying there is no cause for alarm.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse Nigeria. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

EFCC races against time to probe Jim Ovia for alleged fraud

EFCC races against time to probe Jim Ovia for alleged fraud

FG fears cholera spread may worsen due to continuous rainfall

FG fears cholera spread may worsen due to continuous rainfall

NANS criticises effort to mobilise students' protest against EFCC

NANS criticises effort to mobilise students' protest against EFCC

Fresh criticism as court nullifies sack of pro-Wike lawmakers

Fresh criticism as court nullifies sack of pro-Wike lawmakers

Police arrest 18 bandit suspects for destroying government property in Benue

Police arrest 18 bandit suspects for destroying government property in Benue

NSA Ribadu hands over 16 rescued kidnap victims to Zamfara Government

NSA Ribadu hands over 16 rescued kidnap victims to Zamfara Government

Over-speeding causes driver to break legs in head-on collision of loaded trucks

Over-speeding causes driver to break legs in head-on collision of loaded trucks

Asue Ighodalo remains our gov candidate — PDP ignores court judgement

Asue Ighodalo remains our gov candidate — PDP ignores court judgement

Edo 2024: Fresh crisis hits PDP as court nullifies Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy

Edo 2024: Fresh crisis hits PDP as court nullifies Asue Ighodalo’s candidacy

Pulse Sports

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Sunday Oliseh: They don't have respect — Super Eagles legend slams current crop after Osimhen's Finidi rant

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Power couple Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield qualify for the Olympics, make the US and Jamaican teams to Paris

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Sim Fubara, Martin Amaewhule and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]

Rivers crisis: Pro-Wike lawmakers alleged of plot to buy court ruling

Labour Party (LP) chairman, Julius Abure (left), with the party's 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi (right) [Premium Times]

Nigeria's LP chairman Abure backs Labour Party to win UK election

PDP governorship candidate, Asue Ighodalo and his running mate, Omosede Igbinedion.

Asue Ighodalo remains our gov candidate — PDP ignores court judgement

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his media aide, Wale Ajetunmobi and Mr Macaroni.

Your boss works for me  —  Mr Macaroni blasts Sanwo-Olu’s aide