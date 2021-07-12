APC claims 'over 40 million' registered members

The party that currently controls the Federal Government had in January commenced a membership registration and validation exercise.

The exercise is still running in some states, so the party is yet to officially declare the exact number of members it has gained, but a statement on Sunday, July 11, 2021 suggested at least 40 million are currently captured.

APC spokesperson, John James Akpanudoedehe, called on party members to register as voters as part of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

"We call on the over 40 million registered members of the APC to register as voters enmasse to ensure that the party continues to be the leading and winning party which has superior policies and orientation to implement projects and programmes aimed at improving the wellbeing of all Nigerians," he said.

INEC launched an online portal on June 28 for Nigerians to commence the registration process ahead of a full physical registration exercise set to commence on July 19.

Statistics published by INEC on July 5 showed that 203,497 people pre-registered online in the first week.