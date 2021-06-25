How to register for PVC as a new voter

The Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise was paused months to the 2019 general elections, and will be will be carried out for over a year until September 2022.

Who can register?

Nigerians that are 18 years old and above are eligible to register to vote.

How?

The registration process is in stages.

Only online registration will commence on June 28, with registrants encouraged to start the registration process at https://cvr.inec.gov.ng or https://cvr.inecnigeria.org (the websites will go live on Monday).

They will be required to fill forms and upload pictures and other required documents.

They will then make an appointment on the date and time to visit an INEC State or Local Government Area office to physically complete registration.

The physical registration for online registrants won't commence until July 19.

Online registration is free of charge, and can be done on a mobile phone that's internet-enabled.

Pulse Nigeria

What if you can't register online?

For those who cannot register online for whatever reason, they can report for physical registration starting from July 19 at any INEC State or LGA centre.

Commencement of physical registration at all 2,673 centres nationwide is yet to be determined due to security concerns.

Who else can participate in CVR?

These category of voters can also use the CVR exercise to solve pending issues:

Registered voters who have had any problem during accreditation for any past election, with either their Permanent Voters’ Cards or their fingerprints not being read by the Smart Card Reader. Registered voters who want to transfer their voting location from one place to another. Registered voters who want to correct issues with their data, such as misspelt names, dates of birth, etc. Registered voters whose PVCs are lost or damaged.