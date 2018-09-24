news

The All Progressives' Congress (APC) has accused the People's Democratic Party (PDP) of engaging in vote-buying and other electoral irregularities in the Osun governorship election that took place on Saturday, September 22, 2018.

The election was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, September 23 because the victory margin of 353 votes of the PDP's candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke (254,698 votes) over the APC's Gboyega Oyetola (254,345 votes) was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units in Orolu local government area (3 polling units), Ife South LGA (2), Ife North LGA (1) and Osogbo LGA (1).

The commission has scheduled Thursday, September 27 as the date for the rerun to take place with the APC and PDP putting out all the stops to win the election .

However, ahead of Thursday's rerun, the APC has accused the PDP of engaging in irregularities that should not be overlooked by the public.

In a statement signed by the APC's Acting National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, on Monday, September 24, 2018, he said the PDP's plans should be resisted because Nigeria's democracy is threatened.

The statement read, "The aftermath of Saturday's inconclusive Osun State Governorship election has confirmed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vow to deploy all 'means, schemes, shenanigans in all ramification and magnitude' to rig all coming elections, starting from the Osun State Governorship election.

"It is now clear that the vote-buying template introduced by the PDP and brazenly deployed in the Osun inconclusive election is an urgent threat to our democracy and current efforts to ensure the sanctity of our elections.

"While the PDP and its paid proxies were accusing other political parties of irregularities during Saturday's inconclusive elections, the Party was busy perpetuating its vote-buying scheme as exposed in several leaked videos showing PDP agents buying votes for its candidate, Sen. Ademola Adeleke particularly in Ede locals councils of Osun State.

"The PDP's now public rigging method particularly vote-buying and dissemination of diversionary fake news must be checked particularly as we go into the INEC-ordered Osun governorship rerun. We also call on the electorate, civil society organisations and relevant stakeholders to speak out and resist the PDP’s retrogressive plans which threaten our democracy."

APC supports rerun election

The APC also took the PDP to task on its public claims that INEC's position on the election is unfair, noting that the same thing had previuosly happened in Kogi State.

Nabena said, "Again, while the PDP attempts to misinform the public on the rationale for declaring the Osun Governorship election inconclusive, they should be reminded that in 2015, the late Abubakar Audu of Kogi State was leading by 240, 867 votes to PDP 199,514 votes, the margin of 41,353 favoured APC but it was declared inconclusive.

"INEC ordered a rerun because 49,953 cancelled votes were higher than the 41,353 despite the fact that APC was leading with a wide margin. At the time PDP did not protest rather prepared and waited for the rerun date.

"The PDP cannot be supportive of decisions only when it seemingly favours them. There are electoral precedents, guidelines and laws which are binding on all."

The party said it is confident that the people of Osun will resist the PDP's plan to take over the state from the ruling party.