PDP working with SDP's Omisore to 'bury' APC in Osun's re-run election

The People's Democratic Party (PDP) is working to negotiate a deal with Senator Iyiola Omisore to work together to defeat the All Progressives' Congress (APC) in the re-run of the Osun governorship election scheduled for Thursday, September 27, 2018.

Omisore was the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the state's Saturday, September 22, 2018 election that was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, September 23.

The PDP's candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, polled 254,698 votes ahead of APC candidate, Gboyega Oyetola's 254,345 votes, but INEC declared the election inconclusive because Adeleke's victory margin of 353 votes was less than the 3498 votes cancelled in seven polling units in Orolu local government area (3 poliing units), Ife South LGA (2), Ife North LGA (1) and Osogbo LGA (1).

The commission has scheduled Thursday, September 27 as the date for the re-run to take place and there's currently a scramble to comprehensively defeat the APC.

Omisore, a former deputy governor of the state, is from Ile-Ife and has a formidabble strognhold there, making him a prized partner for the PDP ahead of Thursday's re-run. He was the PDP's flag bearer in the 2014 governorship election, but he lost to incumbent, Rauf Aregbesola, of the APC who won a second term.

After the party showed reluctance to back him for another run as flag bearer in the 2018 election, Omisore dumped the party earlier this year and moved to the SDP.

The PDP is understood to already be making moves towards Omisore to work with the party to put the final nail in APC's coffin in the interest of the state.

PDP chieftain and former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has already confirmed that he has initiated talks with Omisore with a plan to "bury the ruling party".

"Yes, it is true that I have spoken with my brother, Senator Omisore, and our (PDP) candidate, Senator Adeleke, on the issue.

"I can tell you confidently that both of them are receptive to the idea and I can tell you that we are going to meet together to discuss working relationship before Thursday.

"We are not talking about any condition. We are doing all these for the love of our party and our people. We need to liberate the state from the vultures and invaders of our commonwealth. By the grace of God, we shall do it," he told The Punch.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has also made a rallying call to Omisore to work together with the PDP to deliver Osun State from APC.

He tweeted, "I am confident PDP will win in Osun, no matter the ulterior motive of APC. I call on Senator Omisore to remember the PDP, which believed in him and gave him its ticket in 2014. I urge him to join with all who want to deliver Osun from negative change and support @IsiakaAdeleke1".

PDP meeting with other candidates

The PDP is also believed to be working with other candidates who had an impressive outing at Saturday's polls. Two of those candidates are Fatai Akinbade of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Moshood Adeoti of the Action Democratic Party (ADP).

The Punch reports that that Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a former Osun governor, will help in prevailing on Akinbade to work with the PDP to defeat the APC.

The PDP's national chairman, Uche Secondus, and Senate President, Bukola Saraki, are also believed to be involved in the negotiations to give the party a much-needed victory in Osun State on Thursday.