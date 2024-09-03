ADVERTISEMENT
5 times Wike defied PDP and nothing happened

Segun Adeyemi

This pattern of behaviour suggests that Wike operates with a level of autonomy rarely seen in Nigerian politics, making him a formidable and unpredictable figure within the party.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike has vowed to put fire in any state that decides to side with Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State. [Facebook]
His actions have often been controversial, yet he remains a significant figure in Nigerian politics.

Here are five instances where Wike defied the PDP, and nothing substantial happened.

G-5 governors storm Aso Rock 2 [Twitter:@Tosquo]
In the lead-up to the 2023 presidential election, Wike, alongside four other governors, formed the G-5, a group within the PDP that challenged the party's leadership.

The group was formed out of dissatisfaction with Atiku Abubakar's emergence as the party's presidential candidate. It argued that the PDP's zoning principle had been violated.

The G-5 Governors, comprising Wike, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, demanded the removal of the PDP's National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, as a condition for supporting Atiku.

Despite leading the group to sabotage the party, Wike faced no serious repercussions from the PDP.

President Bola Tinubu (middle) meets PDP's G5 Governors [Punch]
Wike's most audacious act of defiance was his role in the 2023 presidential election, where he allegedly worked against his own party in Rivers State.

Despite being a PDP governor, Wike was accused of supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over his party's candidate, Atiku Abubakar. He was also accused of using state resources to campaign for the APC candidate.

Still, the PDP leadership did not publicly rebuke Wike or take disciplinary action against him, even as the party lost Rivers State in the presidential election.

Siminlayi Fubara and Nyesom Ezenwo Wike [Facebook]
Wike's influence in Rivers State politics did not wane after his tenure as governor ended. His relationship with his successor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, a fellow PDP member, has been anything but cordial.

The feud escalated into a full-blown political crisis, with Fubara accusing Wike of meddling in the state's affairs and undermining his authority.

Despite the public fallout and the potential to destabilise the party in Rivers State, the PDP has remained largely silent, with no significant intervention to resolve the conflict or hold Wike accountable for his role in the crisis.

Tinubu hails 'dependable' Wike for contributing to his election victory.
Perhaps the most glaring act of defiance was Wike's acceptance of a ministerial appointment from the APC-led government.

Wike, a prominent PDP figure, accepted the role of FCT Minister from President Bola Tinubu, the APC's flag bearer in the 2023 election. His decision to serve in an opposition government shocked many within the PDP, sparking debate about his loyalty to the party.

However, despite his crossing of political lines, Wike has not faced any disciplinary action or expulsion from the PDP, highlighting his untouchable status within the party.

FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike [NAN]
Wike has never shied away from using strong rhetoric, even against his party members.

He has made several public threats against PDP governors who opposed his stance on various issues, particularly during the G-5 saga.

The most recent of Wike's defiances is a stern warning he publicly issued to PDP governors and other top stakeholders not to meddle in his feud with Governor Fubara.

Wike threatened to instigate a crisis in any state whose governor interfered with the politics of Rivers.

"And let me tell people – I heard some governors who said they will take away my structure and give it to somebody. I pity those governors because I will put fire in their states. When God has given you peace, you say you don't want peace, then whatever you see, you take," he threatened.

Wike's repeated acts of defiance against the PDP have raised questions about the party's internal discipline and the extent of Wike's influence. His actions, from forming the G-5 to accepting a role in an opposition government, have been bold, yet the PDP has not taken any significant steps to rein him in.

This pattern of behaviour suggests that Wike operates with a level of autonomy rarely seen in Nigerian politics, making him a formidable and unpredictable figure within the party.

Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro.

