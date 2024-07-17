PDP Governors pick a side in fight between Wike and Fubara

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State pledged in a communique the forum issued at the end of the forum’s meeting at the Government House, Enugu on Wednesday.

According to him, the forum is aware of the ongoing crisis in Rivers and is committed to supporting Governor Fubara as we resolved that the issue should be settled through political solutions.

He said that all the leaders and organs of the party were committed to go together and resolve the issue with minimal division and rancour.

“We will employ wider consultations with stakeholders for a peaceful resolution and thus find a lasting solution to the crises,” he assured.

He explained that in the spirit of the founding fathers, they would adopt internal democracy as the fundamental principle on which the party was built during the party congress.

The chairman stressed that congresses leading to the election of party leaders, at the various tiers, must be all-inclusive, transparent, fair and in strict compliance with the constitution of the party.

Mohammed also commended the governors of PDP-controlled states for their innovative approaches to governance in many fields, especially infrastructure, education, health, women and youth initiatives and the timely delivery of developmental projects, across the country.

While recounting how successful the country was under PDP’s 16 years of administration, Mohammed reiterated the party’s commitment to restoring the nation’s past glory,

According to him, the country witnessed single-digit inflation, and the establishment of the existing anti-corruption institutions and higher standard of living for every Nigerian had been eroded during the life span of the lacklustre APC-led Federal Government.

He added that the forum identified with the Nigerian populace in these troubling times and promised to bring back those good old days, of low inflation rate and affordable food.

Others were fuel and transportation, steady FDI inflows resulting in high naira value and a greater quality of human life.