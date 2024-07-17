RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP Governors pick a side in fight between Wike and Fubara

News Agency Of Nigeria

While recounting how successful the country was under PDP’s 16 years of administration, Mohammed reiterated the party’s commitment to restoring the nation’s past glory,

Siminlayi Fubara and Nyesom Ezenwo Wike [Facebook]
Siminlayi Fubara and Nyesom Ezenwo Wike [Facebook]

Recommended articles

The Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State pledged in a communique the forum issued at the end of the forum’s meeting at the Government House, Enugu on Wednesday.

According to him, the forum is aware of the ongoing crisis in Rivers and is committed to supporting Governor Fubara as we resolved that the issue should be settled through political solutions.

He said that all the leaders and organs of the party were committed to go together and resolve the issue with minimal division and rancour.

“We will employ wider consultations with stakeholders for a peaceful resolution and thus find a lasting solution to the crises,” he assured.

He explained that in the spirit of the founding fathers, they would adopt internal democracy as the fundamental principle on which the party was built during the party congress.

The chairman stressed that congresses leading to the election of party leaders, at the various tiers, must be all-inclusive, transparent, fair and in strict compliance with the constitution of the party.

Mohammed also commended the governors of PDP-controlled states for their innovative approaches to governance in many fields, especially infrastructure, education, health, women and youth initiatives and the timely delivery of developmental projects, across the country.

While recounting how successful the country was under PDP’s 16 years of administration, Mohammed reiterated the party’s commitment to restoring the nation’s past glory,

According to him, the country witnessed single-digit inflation, and the establishment of the existing anti-corruption institutions and higher standard of living for every Nigerian had been eroded during the life span of the lacklustre APC-led Federal Government.

He added that the forum identified with the Nigerian populace in these troubling times and promised to bring back those good old days, of low inflation rate and affordable food.

Others were fuel and transportation, steady FDI inflows resulting in high naira value and a greater quality of human life.

He, therefore, called on all Nigerians to refrain from anarchy as they all march towards the return of the PDP to power in 2027.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FG interested in APC winning 2025 Anambra governorship election - Ganduje

FG interested in APC winning 2025 Anambra governorship election - Ganduje

FG to construct 6- lane super highway connecting 5 states, FCT – Umahi

FG to construct 6- lane super highway connecting 5 states, FCT – Umahi

PDP Governors pick a side in fight between Wike and Fubara

PDP Governors pick a side in fight between Wike and Fubara

Tinubu appoints Walson-Jack as new Head of Civil Service of Federation

Tinubu appoints Walson-Jack as new Head of Civil Service of Federation

Lagos leads as Nigeria records 22 building collapses, 33 deaths in 7 months

Lagos leads as Nigeria records 22 building collapses, 33 deaths in 7 months

Gombe Gov spends ₦150m every month to keep state clean

Gombe Gov spends ₦150m every month to keep state clean

Consider state, LG’s ability to pay before setting minimum wage, PDP govs tell FG

Consider state, LG’s ability to pay before setting minimum wage, PDP govs tell FG

EFCC wins as court says Yahaya Bello will be arraigned on September 25

EFCC wins as court says Yahaya Bello will be arraigned on September 25

LP's Akpata survives scare as court rejects suit seeking to void his nomination

LP's Akpata survives scare as court rejects suit seeking to void his nomination

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

You can't stop us from voting Tinubu in 2027 - Arewa group chides El-Rufai's son

Solomon Dalung wants an end to bad governance [X/@solomondalung]

Buhari-era minister Solomon Dalung wants you to know he's a revolutionary now

Daniel Bwala [X:@BwalaDaniel]

Atiku's campaign spokesman, Bwala dumps PDP, says I'm close to joining APC

Former Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and Dr Asue Ighodalo

Court rejects Shuaibu's challenge to Ighodalo's PDP candidacy in Edo election