Wike thanks Tinubu for the opportunity to serve

Wike poured out his gratitude after inspecting ongoing rural road projects in Bwari and Abuja Municipal Area Councils, in Abuja on Thursday.

The minister also commended Tinubu for what he described as ‘tremendous support’ to the FCT Administration to provide critical infrastructure and quality services to residents of the FCT.

The projects inspected included the 7.2-kilometre road linking Gaba and Tokulo communities in Bwari Area Council and the five-kilometre access road linking Saburi 1 and 2 in Abuja Municipal Area Council.

The roads are part of the 42.- kilometre rural roads being constructed across the six area councils of the FCT.

Wike explained that Tinubu’s “Renewed Hope” agenda was not meant for only the people in the cities but was designed to also ensure that those in rural communities feel the impact of his administration.

“I am very glad to say that the renewed hope agenda is working, particularly as it concerns the area councils.

“The renewed hope Agenda is not only for the cities; it is also to make sure that those in the rural areas feel part of the administration.

“We have been to Bwari and we attest to the fact that that is a very difficult terrain. No wonder people talk of insecurity.

“But with the construction of that road, you can say that there is hope.

“I feel so happy that I am part of this administration and that people can see changes.

“Again, we are here in Saburi, and you can see the work going on. When we came to inaugurate the road, you could see the enthusiasm among the people,” he said.

The minister added, “I am proud that the contractors are doing very well and by the grace of God all the six projects in the six area councils will be completed before the end of the year.

“That will not stop us from commencing the 2024 infrastructure development in the area councils as we promised.”

He explained that the road projects were being funded from the 2023 emergency supplementary budget.

He added that the N1.28 trillion FCT 2024 statutory budget, when assented by Tinubu would also be used to construct additional roads in the six area councils.

Wike, who expressed optimism that the 2024 budget was realistic, added that 58 per cent of the capital budget would be expended on ongoing projects.

He also said that the remaining 42 per cent was earmarked for critical new projects, which would commence after the assent of Mr president.

“We are happy that everything we have started will be completed soon.

