Wike leads G-5 PDP governors into closed door meeting with President Tinubu

The quintet of G5 governors, comprising Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, made an unwavering pledge to withhold their support for the PDP's presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on the grounds that the south was to ptoduce the next president of Nigeria.

The closed-door session, shrouded in secrecy, primarily revolved around establishing a collaborative effort between the President and the former governors. Although specific details of the discussion remain undisclosed, insider reports indicate that the talks were centered on integrating the former governors into the political landscape and exploring potential areas of cooperation.

The gathering, which also saw the presence of Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President, was preceded by an initial discussion held at Wike’s Abuja residence.

According to emerging reports, the G-5 PDP governors initially met at Wike’s residence for preliminary discussions. Subsequently, they proceeded to the Presidential Villa, where they engaged in substantive talks with President Bola Tinubu, who won the elections over Atiku of PDP.

"The discussions at Wike’s residence focused on finding suitable roles for the former governors and fostering a cohesive working relationship," the source disclosed.