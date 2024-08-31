I will put fire in your states - Wike threatens PDP governors backing Fubara

Wike issued the threat while speaking during the party’s state congress held at the PDP Secretariat in Port Harcourt on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The former Rivers Governor has been on a warpath with his successor, Governor Siminalyi Fubara, whom he helped to gain power in 2023.

The two politicians parted ways after a series of disagreements which sparked a political crisis in the oil-rich state. The ensuing crisis has negatively impacted governance in the state with a majority of lawmakers in the state assembly pitching their tent with Wike.

However, the PDP Governors' Forum recently weighed in on the feud between the minister and the Governor and reiterated their support for the latter.

A communique read by its Chairman and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, after a meeting in Taraba State on August 23, 2024, called for a review of the party congress outcome to restore Fubara’s leadership role in the state.

Wike promises to unleash hell on opposing PDP governors

In a reaction to the forum's stance, Wike warned the PDP governors to steer clear of the party's affairs in the Rivers to avoid being visited by crisis in their states.

“Let me assure all of you, not while we live will anybody take away the structure of PDP from us. But let me tell people, I hear some governors, who say they will take over the structure and give back to somebody.

“I pity those governors because I will put fire in their states. When God has given you peace, you say you don’t want peace – anything you see you take.

“Because I heard they got some money from a signature bonus, and so their heads are getting big that you will put a hand in my own state. Prepare because I have the capacity to also do the same thing in your own state.