ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

I will put fire in your states - Wike threatens PDP governors backing Fubara

Nurudeen Shotayo

The PDP governors' forum recently called for a review of the outcome of the party's congress in Rivers to restore Fubara as the leader in the state.

Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]
Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]

Recommended articles

Wike issued the threat while speaking during the party’s state congress held at the PDP Secretariat in Port Harcourt on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

The former Rivers Governor has been on a warpath with his successor, Governor Siminalyi Fubara, whom he helped to gain power in 2023.

The two politicians parted ways after a series of disagreements which sparked a political crisis in the oil-rich state. The ensuing crisis has negatively impacted governance in the state with a majority of lawmakers in the state assembly pitching their tent with Wike.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the PDP Governors' Forum recently weighed in on the feud between the minister and the Governor and reiterated their support for the latter.

A communique read by its Chairman and Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, after a meeting in Taraba State on August 23, 2024, called for a review of the party congress outcome to restore Fubara’s leadership role in the state.

PDP governors [X:@PNMbah]
PDP governors [X:@PNMbah] Pulse Nigeria

In a reaction to the forum's stance, Wike warned the PDP governors to steer clear of the party's affairs in the Rivers to avoid being visited by crisis in their states.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me assure all of you, not while we live will anybody take away the structure of PDP from us. But let me tell people, I hear some governors, who say they will take over the structure and give back to somebody.

“I pity those governors because I will put fire in their states. When God has given you peace, you say you don’t want peace – anything you see you take.

“Because I heard they got some money from a signature bonus, and so their heads are getting big that you will put a hand in my own state. Prepare because I have the capacity to also do the same thing in your own state.

“Whether you are from Bauchi, I don’t give a damn, whichever state you are from, as far as I know, that you are trying to put yourself in Rivers State, your hand will get burnt, and you will never sleep in your state,” he said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hackers seize Kano Hisbah’s Facebook page, floods it with sexual content

Hackers seize Kano Hisbah’s Facebook page, floods it with sexual content

Tinubu knows Buhari worked against him in 2023, owes him nothing - Sule Lamido

Tinubu knows Buhari worked against him in 2023, owes him nothing - Sule Lamido

I will put fire in your states - Wike threatens PDP governors backing Fubara

I will put fire in your states - Wike threatens PDP governors backing Fubara

'Any attempt to rig will spark revolution' - APC warned ahead of Edo guber poll

'Any attempt to rig will spark revolution' - APC warned ahead of Edo guber poll

Nigerian borders will soon open for commercial activities - Lagos Rep

Nigerian borders will soon open for commercial activities - Lagos Rep

UI management shuts school for 3 weeks after fee increments protests

UI management shuts school for 3 weeks after fee increments protests

Flood destroys 2517 houses,1000 hectares of farmland in Gombe

Flood destroys 2517 houses,1000 hectares of farmland in Gombe

Soludo’s road projects boost investment, agriculture - Anambra residents

Soludo’s road projects boost investment, agriculture - Anambra residents

Lagos govt sets up panel to investigate Akwa Ibom CP's death after surgery

Lagos govt sets up panel to investigate Akwa Ibom CP's death after surgery

Pulse Sports

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Bruno Labbadia: 5 things to know about the new Super Eagles manager who has been sacked nine times

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

Osimhen, Boniface missing - Top 10 most educated Nigerian footballers of all time

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

NFF appoints former Bayern Leverkusen manager as Super Eagles coach

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Is Noni Madueke still eligible to represent Nigeria’s Super Eagles?

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

Mikel deserved it - Chelsea fans back Nicolas Jackson for telling Super Eagles legend to shut up

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Peoples Gazette]

APC's integrity has diminished under Tinubu - Defected member

L-R: Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure and Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti. [Facebook/Guardian]

Abure to Otti: Focus on governance, leave party matters to us

Supporters of Asue Ighodalo in FCT has set in motion free transportation for over 5000 registered voters based in the nation's capital. [X, formerly Twitter]

Edo 2024: Ighodalo begins campaign as FCT contingent mobilises over 5,000 voters

Asue Ighodalo is the PDP candidate for the upcoming Edo election.

Foundation, Asue group to transport voters in FCT to Edo to cast their votes