2027: PDP backs call for Jonathan’s return, APC fires back

Segun Adeyemi

The APC mocked the PDP's reliance on Jonathan, reminding the public that the APC had defeated him before and would easily do so again.

Despite the mounting speculation, Jonathan has remained silent on the issue.
Despite the mounting speculation, Jonathan has remained silent on the issue. [Facebook]

The move has sparked controversy, with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissing the idea as a desperate attempt by the PDP to remain relevant.

Rumours have been swirling in political circles that northern elites and politicians are increasingly dissatisfied with President Bola Tinubu's administration, leading to quiet calls for a change in leadership.

This sentiment gained traction when Bauchi State Governor Senator Bala Mohammed publicly endorsed the idea of Jonathan returning to the presidency.

At an event organised by the Save Africa Initiative in Abuja, Mohammed made his stance clear, stating that Jonathan's experience and track record could be pivotal in steering the nation back on course.

"The former President has the requisite experience to revamp the economy and would do a good job if given a second mandate," Mohammed declared, even vowing to abandon his presidential aspirations if Jonathan agrees to run.

The PDP's leadership has since echoed Mohammed's sentiments for Jonathan's return to the fold.

In an interview with Punch, Ibrahim Abdullahi, the party's Deputy National Publicity Secretary, emphasised that Jonathan's integrity and history make him an ideal candidate.

Abdullahi highlighted Jonathan's past actions, particularly his concession of defeat in 2015, as evidence of his commitment to democracy.

"If you are talking about a southern Presidency in 2027, we should be looking at someone who has already served a term and can offer Nigerians hope and prosperity," Abdullahi said.

The PDP spokesman was quick to dismiss concerns that this move might clash with the ambitions of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who has been a consistent candidate for the party.

Abdullahi asserted that any individual, even a significant figure like Atiku, should not determine the PDP's future.

"It is not the place of Atiku to decide for the PDP. We are running a national political party, for crying out loud; one that has governed this country for 16 years," he remarked.

On the other side of the political divide, the APC has downplayed the significance of the PDP's strategy.

Bala Ibrahim, the APC's National Director of Publicity, dismissed the speculation surrounding Jonathan's potential candidacy as premature and futile.

"For us to start talking about 2027 is not only premature but a calculation that is doomed," Ibrahim stated.

He mocked the PDP's reliance on Jonathan, reminding the public that the APC had defeated him before and would easily do so again.

"The APC defeated him when he was in power. Defeating him when he's out of power will be a walkover," Ibrahim asserted confidently.

Ibrahim also rejected the notion that the APC's victory in 2015 was solely due to former President Muhammadu Buhari's popularity.

He credited the party's internal structure and leadership, particularly that of Tinubu, with its success and expressed confidence that it could repeat its triumph in 2027.

Despite the mounting speculation, Jonathan has remained silent on the issue.

