2027: Jonathan will do a better job than Tinubu - Gov Mohammed

Nurudeen Shotayo

Governor Mohammed said Jonathan has the experience to build a better Nigeria economically and otherwise.

The Governor highlighted the significant reforms introduced during Jonathan's five-year stint in office, while also praising the achievements of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing President Olusegun Obasanjo’s contributions to telecommunications, agriculture, and infrastructure.

“The only carriageways we have in the northeastern region are from the Obasanjo era,” Mohammed said.

The Governor's remarks come as a response to the call by a non-governmental organisation urging him to consider running for the presidency in 2027.

The organisation had awarded him the title of 'Champion of Peace, Unity, and Development.'

R-L : President Bola Tinubu receives former President Goodluck Jonathan at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. [Tribune]
R-L : President Bola Tinubu receives former President Goodluck Jonathan at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. [Tribune] Pulse Nigeria

Though he affirmed his readiness to take on any leadership role, Mohammed said that would only be possible if Jonathan isn't running.

With regard to your call for me to present myself, I am still contemplating my chances as the leader of the opposition. I know there are good leaders within the PDP, especially my boss Goodluck Jonathan,” he said.

“I have always said that as long as Jonathan is around, I will not present myself for leadership of this country unless he decides not to run. If we can persuade him to come forward, I will support him with my blood. Out of modesty, he is still not ready. I hope you will meet him and encourage him to run.

The Governor stressed his belief in the former President's ability to perform better than the current administration, citing Jonathan's experience and inclusive approach.

“He will do a better job because he has the experience. We know the prices of things, we know the level of inflation. During Jonathan’s regime, he was inclusive, addressing issues like the Almajiri system and creating initiatives for unemployed youths. His leadership recruitment was exemplary. We need leaders like him—young people with energy, foresight, and drive,” he added.

Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2]
Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed. [Twitter:@Akwuru2] Pulse Nigeria
On his recent criticisms of Tinubu on the #EndBadGovernance protest that rocked the country, Mohammed reiterated that his comments were part of his responsibility to advise the Federal Government and the presidency.

The Governor reaffirmed his respect for the President, noting that his criticism was taken out of context. He stressed that leaders at various levels including governors, have lapses.

He also issued a wake-up call for Tinubu to address the issues or risk losing his second-term bid to the PDP in the elections.

“We believe in rotation, and it is the South’s turn to produce the president for eight years, but they must earn it.

“We bought into the idea of removing subsidies, including me, but if it is not working—if it is not putting food on the table or giving young people hope—we should reconsider it,” Mohammed concluded.

