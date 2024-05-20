ADVERTISEMENT
2027 presidency: Atiku declares never to retire from politics

Segun Adeyemi

Atiku's recent presidential bid marks his third run as a presidential candidate.

Atiku Abubakar [Getty Images]
Atiku Abubakar [Getty Images]

He made this declaration recently on a political program on BBC Hausa service.

As quoted by Leadership, he said, “If anyone thinks we will sit behind and continue to watch how Nigerians are suffering and are being oppressed, then I think that person is dreaming. Because I am not tired of politics at all and will never be.

“You should wait and see in 2027 whether I will contest or not.

“We struggled for the establishment of this democratic system and will continue to ensure it is sustained. Therefore, we will not sit back and watch things going the wrong way.”

Atiku Abubakar has been in the Nigerian political scene since 1989. [Getty Images]
Atiku Abubakar has been in the Nigerian political scene since 1989. [Getty Images]

Atiku has been a prominent figure in the Nigerian political scene since 1989, and he’s closely associated with the late General Shehu Yar’adua.

Over the years, he has been affiliated with various political parties in the country. Initially serving as the Governor of Adamawa State in 1998, he later transitioned to the role of Vice President alongside President Olusegun Obasanjo after the elections.

Despite participating in numerous presidential primaries, his recent bid marks his third time as a presidential candidate.

Notably, he ran as the presidential candidate for the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) in 2007 but was defeated by late Umaru Musa Yar’adua of the PDP.

Similarly, in 2019, he lost to former President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC. Continuing with the PDP, Atiku again lost the presidential contest in 2023.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

