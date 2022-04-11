RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Gombe youths celebrate as VP Osinbajo declares for president

Ima Elijah

In all the aspirants that have shown interest in all the political parties the VP stands out

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. [Presidency]

Youths’ organizations in Gombe have taken to the street to celebrate Vice President (VP) Yemi Osinbajo’s decision to run for the Presidency come 2023.

The youths who were made up of about 20 organizations were sighted carrying placards, dancing and celebrating with posters of Osinbajo on Monday, April 11, 2022, around Tumfure quarters in the Gombe metropolis.

Addressing newsmen during the rally, Babbangida Malabo, the National Coordinator of Progressive Youth Group (PYG) stated that the groups were celebrating the answer to their call which has been on since 2021.

He said, “We have been calling on the Vice President to contest for the president in 2023 general elections, we are grateful as he has declared his interest today, we the youths in Gombe are happy that he has answered our call”.

He added that the celebration was to kickstart a solidarity rally and call on Nigerians to support and work for the emergence of Osinbajo’s presidency come 2023.

He said, “In all the aspirants that have shown interest in all the political parties the VP stands out and he is one that has been working in the field for the past 7-years, considering his track records and achievements we are passionate and optimistic that if given the opportunity he will do better,” Malabo said.

Speaking on behalf of Osinbajo Youth Organization, Edison Christopher stated that the VP has proven himself to be the man Nigeria needs. “We have seen him in action whenever he is given the mandate to act as president and we all know what he did and is still doing,” he said.

Osinbajo is the man for the job because he is intelligent, he is smart, proactive and prudent in handling things,” Christopher told newsmen.

Mr Osinbajo, who made his intention to run for president known this morning, had explained that he has in the process of serving alongside President Muhammadu Buhari, who he describes as a true Nigerian patriot, in the last seven years garnered enough experience and assured that if given the opportunity to fly the flag of All Progressive Congress (APC), he will complete what the Buhari’s administration has started in the country.

Ima Elijah

