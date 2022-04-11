2023: Osinbajo promises to complete what Buhari started

Osinbajo said this while declaring to run for the 2023 presidency on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Sharing his experiences as a Vice President, Osinbajo said he has been everywhere in the country and has interacted with stakeholders in all sectors listening to their experiences and their yearnings.

He said, “This is why I am today, with utmost humility, formally declaring my intention to run for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

If by the grace of God and the will of the people, I am given the opportunity, then I believe that first, we must complete what we have started.”

The VP said if elected, his administration would radically transform Nigeria’s security and intelligence architecture; complete the reform of the justice system and also focus on adequate remuneration and welfare of judicial personnel, to ensure justice for all and the observance of rule of law.

Osinbajo also promised to complete Buhari’s work on infrastructure development, especially power, roads, railways, and broadband connectivity.

On education, the VP said he would ensure all Nigerians male and female, attend schools.

"Completing the task of ensuring that all Nigerians, male and female, attend school, reforming our educational system for relevance to the challenges of this century, completing the task of universal health coverage for all and strengthening the capacity of States and Local Governments to deliver on their respective mandates", he said.