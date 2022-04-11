RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

2023: Osinbajo promises to complete what Buhari started

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Osinbajo says his government would complete the promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo promises to complete what President Muhammadu Buhari started. (Tolani Alli)
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says if given the opportunity to become Nigeria’s President in 2023, he would complete what the President Muhammadu Buhari administration started.

Osinbajo said this while declaring to run for the 2023 presidency on Monday, April 11, 2022.

Sharing his experiences as a Vice President, Osinbajo said he has been everywhere in the country and has interacted with stakeholders in all sectors listening to their experiences and their yearnings.

He said, “This is why I am today, with utmost humility, formally declaring my intention to run for the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, on the platform of our great party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

If by the grace of God and the will of the people, I am given the opportunity, then I believe that first, we must complete what we have started.”

The VP said if elected, his administration would radically transform Nigeria’s security and intelligence architecture; complete the reform of the justice system and also focus on adequate remuneration and welfare of judicial personnel, to ensure justice for all and the observance of rule of law.

Osinbajo also promised to complete Buhari’s work on infrastructure development, especially power, roads, railways, and broadband connectivity.

On education, the VP said he would ensure all Nigerians male and female, attend schools.

"Completing the task of ensuring that all Nigerians, male and female, attend school, reforming our educational system for relevance to the challenges of this century, completing the task of universal health coverage for all and strengthening the capacity of States and Local Governments to deliver on their respective mandates", he said.

He added that his government would complete the promise of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

