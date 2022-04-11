Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has officially joined the 2023 presidential race on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).
Osinbajo declares for president 3 months after Tinubu’s declaration
Osinbajo declares three months after his political benefactor, Tinubu joined the race.
Osinbajo announced his interest in the presidency in a video posted on his social media pages on Monday, April 11, 2022.
The VP declared for the 2023 presidency three months after his political benefactor and National leader of the ruling party, Bola Tinubu announced his interest in the presidential race.
In the video, Osinbajo explained why he wants to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari saying for seven years, he has served the government in several capacities.
He said he has been everywhere in the country and has interacted with stakeholders in all sectors listening to Nigerians' experiences and their yearnings.
Earlier, Osinbajo had hosted the All Progressives Congress governors to seek their support ahead of the party’s presidential primary next month.
The VP hosted both Muslim and non-muslim governors to the breaking of Ramadan fast (Iftar) in the evening of Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Osinbajo's declaration came two days after the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi declared his interest in the 2023 presidential race.
