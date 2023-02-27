Lawan fails Tinubu as Atiku clinches Yobe State

According to the results announced by the State Returning Officer, Prof Umar Pate, the former Vice-President polled a total of 198,567 votes to defeat his closest rival, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who recorded 151,459 votes.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, scored 18,270 votes to finish in third place while Peter Obi of the Labour Party had 2,406 to finish fourth.

Yobe is the home state of the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who managed to retain his Yobe North Senatorial seat but failed to win the state for his party's presidential candidate.