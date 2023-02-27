Lawan wins again, continues 24-year run in National Assembly

In the contest that took place across the six local government areas of the district on Saturday, February 25, 2023, Lawan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) recorded a total of 91,318 votes to defeat his rival, Ilu Alhaji-Bello, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who managed 22,849 votes out of the 122,136 total valid votes cast.

This victory means that Lawan will maintain his 24-year run in the National Assembly having previously represented Bade/Jakusko Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2007.

The Senate President fought a tough battle to get on the ballot as his decision to contest for the APC presidential ticket nearly proved costly in the end.