Lawan wins again, continues 24-year run in National Assembly
Lawan has now won a senatorial election for the fifth consecutive time in his political odyssey.
In the contest that took place across the six local government areas of the district on Saturday, February 25, 2023, Lawan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) recorded a total of 91,318 votes to defeat his rival, Ilu Alhaji-Bello, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who managed 22,849 votes out of the 122,136 total valid votes cast.
This victory means that Lawan will maintain his 24-year run in the National Assembly having previously represented Bade/Jakusko Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives between 1999 and 2007.
The Senate President fought a tough battle to get on the ballot as his decision to contest for the APC presidential ticket nearly proved costly in the end.
Bashir Machina, who had earlier emerged as the party's candidate, refused to relinquish the ticket to Lawan, until the Supreme Court ruled in favour of the latter just a few weeks before the election.
