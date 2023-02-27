Atiku wipes the floor with Tinubu in Gombe

Atiku dusted his closest rival, Tinubu, by scoring a whooping 319,123 votes out of the total votes cast in the North-East state on Saturday, February 25, 2023.

The APC presidential torchbearer was gasping for air in second place with 146,977 votes, while Peter Obi of Labour Party and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) recorded 26,160 and 10,520 votes to finish third and fourth respectively.

This victory moved Atiku one state within Tinubu who has won two out of the three states where presidential election results have been concluded as of the time of filing this report.