Tragedy in Lagos as Police Inspector dies during fight with naval officers

The incident, which occurred on the afternoon of Saturday, June 22, 2024, involved the deceased officer, his four colleagues and some naval officers.

The scuffle ensued as the police officers who were said to be on routine patrol along the Igbo-Elerin area of Ojo accosted a commercial motorcycle rider and his passenger over an alleged traffic offence.

Though the commercial motorcycle rider and his passenger were dressed in mufti, they introduced themselves to the cops as naval officers while resisting arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The situation quickly escalated into a heated argument between the two parties with tempers flaring on both sides, an eyewitness, Shola Shodiya narrated to Daily Trust.

“It later degenerated into a fight between the policemen and the rider who later turned to be naval personnel,” he said.

Pulse Nigeria

Police confirm officer's death

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said a report was received at Okokomaiko Police Station around 4.30 pm on Saturday from some public members.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the report stated that some policemen on routine patrol along Igbo-Elerin tried to impound a motorcycle riding against traffic at the Beno filling station.

Hundeyin noted that the two self-acclaimed naval officers resisted arrest and engaged the policemen in a confrontation.

“Other naval personnel in uniform arrived at the scene and supported their colleague in the attack. While one Inspector slumped and was unconscious, the naval officers, absconded from the scene.