ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Security guard ends up dead while trying to settle fight in Lagos

News Agency Of Nigeria

The victim was rushed to a hospital for urgent medical attention but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Police officers are on the hunt for the okada rider who stabbed him (image used for illustration) [Guardian]
Police officers are on the hunt for the okada rider who stabbed him (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Recommended articles

Confirming the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, the command's Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that the deceased security guard was attacked by an okada rider, currently at large.

Hundeyin stated that the incident occurred on Thursday at the Idi-Araba area of the state.

"On that fateful day, around 9:20 pm, the police received a distress call from a concerned community member regarding a disturbance at Igbira Road, Idi-Araba," Hundeyin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also said that police operatives swiftly responded to the scene, where an eyewitness provided an account of the events.

According to a witness, the deceased security guard intervened in a minor altercation between the okada rider and another individual.

"Unexpectedly, the motorcycle rider, whose identity is withheld, allegedly turned his aggression towards the security guard and stabbed him in the stomach with a knife.

"The victim was rushed to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, for urgent medical attention but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

"The suspect fled the scene immediately after the attack, and the area is currently under surveillance as efforts to apprehend him are ongoing," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a separate incident, Hundeyin said that police had arrested four men who allegedly broke into a musical instrument warehouse in the Ikota area of the state.

The spokesperson said that the suspects were arrested on June 11, at about 4:30 pm following a reported case of theft by the owner of a warehouse.

Hundeyin said that the police had received a report from Idi-Oro Mushin, that two young men (names withheld), were caught with two big speakers allegedly stolen from the warehouse.

Hundeyin said that the businessman had reportedly said goods worth millions of naira had been stolen from the warehouse.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that a man called Pastor, now at large, conspired with the suspects on June 10, at about 11:30 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They had driven into a warehouse in the Okota area with a mini truck vehicle with which they carted away their loot. The 25-year-old security man and 33-year-old supervisor in possession of the warehouse keys were later arrested," he said.

Hundeyin, however, said that the suspected pastor, who resides in Oshodi, fled before the arrival of the police. He said efforts were on to apprehend the suspect and recover the stolen items, while investigations into both incidents continue.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Abia records 109 cases of stooling, vomiting but no cholera

Abia records 109 cases of stooling, vomiting but no cholera

Some Nigerians have no choice but to use charcoal stoves as kerosene price skyrockets

Some Nigerians have no choice but to use charcoal stoves as kerosene price skyrockets

Here's why storing cooked food in refrigerator for over 3 days could kill you

Here's why storing cooked food in refrigerator for over 3 days could kill you

VIDEO: Tension in Rivers as angry youths pull down Wike's statue

VIDEO: Tension in Rivers as angry youths pull down Wike's statue

Kogi Govt bans traditional processions in Koton Karfe to maintain peace

Kogi Govt bans traditional processions in Koton Karfe to maintain peace

Governor donates 12 cows to prison inmates to give them 'sense of belonging'

Governor donates 12 cows to prison inmates to give them 'sense of belonging'

Nigeria spends ₦884 billion to import palm oil every year

Nigeria spends ₦884 billion to import palm oil every year

Politician demands recount of votes over irregularities, even though he won election

Politician demands recount of votes over irregularities, even though he won election

Edo elders slam Labour Party supporters for insulting Oba of Benin

Edo elders slam Labour Party supporters for insulting Oba of Benin

Pulse Sports

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Finidi George responds to accusation made by Victor Osimhen in viral video

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

Elaine Thompson-Herah withdraws from the 200m of the Jamaican Olympic games trials amidst injury woes

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

PulseSports30: Sikiru Alimi tops Moses Simon as Osayi-Samuel comes in at 24

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

Victor Osimhen's future in the balance: Premier League or Saudi Pro League?

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

FIFA Rankings: Nigeria ahead of Ghana& South Africa, remain best team in the continent

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Chinese woman crying [Shutterstock]

Nigerian boy swindles Chinese woman of $50, court orders funds sent to FG account

He tried to run when the Police stopped the vehicle for a search [Core TV News]

Man lands in police net after being caught with human skulls, other body parts

Bayelsa Commissioner of Police, Mr Francis Alonyenu [NAN]

Armed robbers kill Plateau Rider manager in Bayelsa, make away with his money

Man sentenced to 3 months for stealing goats, ram, given restitution option [Premium Times]

Man sentenced to 3 months for stealing goats, ram, given restitution option