Lagos Police detain 2 officers over illegal duty which led to civilian's death

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

Hundeyin said that the two officers, whose names and ranks were not given, were members of the State Taskforce.

He said that the officers went on the illegal operation on Wednesday, in the company of some civilians.

According to Hundeyin, the illegal team came under attack from motorcycle riders, resulting in the death of one of the civilians.

“While disciplinary actions have commenced on the already detained police officers, search is on for their civilian accomplices.