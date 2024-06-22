ADVERTISEMENT
Lagos Police detain 2 officers over illegal duty which led to civilian's death

News Agency Of Nigeria

Men of the Lagos State Police command. [Twitter:@rrslagos767]
The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known in a statement on Saturday.

Hundeyin said that the two officers, whose names and ranks were not given, were members of the State Taskforce.

He said that the officers went on the illegal operation on Wednesday, in the company of some civilians.

“While disciplinary actions have commenced on the already detained police officers, search is on for their civilian accomplices.

“Investigations have commenced to identify, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators of this dastardly act,” he said.

