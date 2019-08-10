A woman simply identified as Biliki as reportedly been killed by men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, who were reportedly chasing a suspect in the Ijegun area of Lagos.

According to Punch, the SARS men chased the suspect to a street that is very close to the Oba’s palace and when they opened fire on the fleeing suspect, one of the bullets hit Biliki, who was in her shop.

One of the SARS officers have reportedly been seized by residents of the area.

A resident who spoke to the newspaper said, “The woman was rushed to hospital, where she died. We have taken one of the men. He has been beaten and we want you to come down to see things for yourself.”

Punch reports that the mobbed police officer has been taken to the palace of the traditional ruler in Ijegun, where angry youths are requesting to lynch him.

one of them said, “He must die. There is no way he will leave that place alive. I can assure you of that.

“I have also been chased out of the palace, but there is a large number of people who have besieged the palace to have him lynched.”

At the time of publishing this report, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana has not reacted to the incident.

Recall that in January 2019, the Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu ordered the immediate decentralisation of operations of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) unit.

The operations of the police unit was reorganised following alleged unethical conduct by personnel of the unit.