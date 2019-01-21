The new Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the disbandment of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), the Special Investigation Panel and the Special Tactical Squad.

The IGP announced the new directive during his inaugural conference with Commissioners of Police and other senior officers in Abuja on Monday, January 21, 2019.

The directive means FSARS will now operate directly under the supervision of state Commissioners of Police.

The new order comes just four months after vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, as acting president, ordered the overhaul of the management and activities of the unit.

Since 2017, Nigerians have complained about the several misconducts of the officers of the unit ranging from harassment, extortion, assault to extra-judicial killings.

This led to relentless calls for the unit to be completely scrapped to ease the fears of Nigerians who live in dread of the unit.

Details later.