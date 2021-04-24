Ex-convict Prophet Ogundipe slams the devil, says there was a reason God sent him to prison

Ogundipe was found guilty of stealing and unlawful conversion of the property of a London-based architect, Mrs. Oladele Williams-Oni, and was sentenced to prison in November 2020.

But in April, the pastor was granted bail on the ground of health conditions after the case was revisited.

Sharing his prison experience with his church members, Ogundipe said the devil messed up with the wrong person.

The pastor said the devil probably thought what he went through would make him become cold.

He said, “I want to tell you that the devil is messing up with the wrong person. Maybe the devil thought what I went through would make me become cold but instead of me becoming cold, I’m gold! I’m gold that would be in the fire and still shine and still step out of the fire.”

“Let me tell you: you might not go through what I went through but your own is coming but might not be as big as mine. It’s better He sends you to the wilderness than be dead. If you call yourself a mentor and you don’t have a tough example like mine, then you aren’t there. When I was the re, I thought some people would come up to help but God shut them and said they were not going to do it.”

Ogundipe further maintained there’s a reason God sent him to prison, adding that if he had not gone through the turbulence, he would have died.

The pastor also said the Federal Government would come after him if he discloses everything he saw in prison.

He said, “If I didn’t go through the turbulence, I would have died. The only thing that I have brought out is forgiveness because if you call yourself a lawyer, there are a lot of lawyers there. There are a lot of billionaires there. There are a lot of doctors there. Don’t worry, you will hear a lot of stories. That is the only place God can send me for practical and I come out to feed you back, not in heaven, because I can’t come back. He wouldn’t send me to heaven. I can tell you there are teachers there who teach people who can’t go to school and earn five hundred monthly. If I should tell you what I saw there, Nigerian government will come after me.