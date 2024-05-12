Police declare Lagos socialite wanted for murder, cyber-stalking

Adeyinka was described as a married female Yoruba blogger from Ekiti State and Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

She is said to be light-skinned with black eyes, approximately 1.64m tall with an oval face, tribal marks, pointed nose, wide mouth, full and white dentition.

The police called on Nigerians to “arrest and hand over the suspect to the nearest police station or the office of the IGP Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja.”

The police further said the blogger lives in the United Kingdom but frequently visits Ikeja, Ogudu, Fagba, Sango and Ota.

Meanwhile, the Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, recently summoned the socialites for sharing a nude photo of the socialite.

According to ThePunch, in the court summons dated Thursday, May 9, 2024, the court ordered one Tolulope Adeoye, aka Abike Jagaban, and Tolulope Odegbami, aka Olowosibi to appear in persons before it on June 4, 2024, to answer the charges leveled against them.

The application read in part, “On March 5, 2022, Abike Jagaban shared the complainant’s nude pictures on Youtube, directing her followers to different online platforms where the complainant’s pictures were/are shared and ridiculed the complainant in the process.