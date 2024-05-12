ADVERTISEMENT
Police declare Lagos socialite wanted for murder, cyber-stalking

Bayo Wahab

The police said the blogger lives in the United Kingdom but frequently visits Ikeja, Ogudu, Fagba, Sango, and Ota.

Dorcas Adeyinka. [Punch]
Adeyinka was described as a married female Yoruba blogger from Ekiti State and Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

She is said to be light-skinned with black eyes, approximately 1.64m tall with an oval face, tribal marks, pointed nose, wide mouth, full and white dentition.

The police called on Nigerians to “arrest and hand over the suspect to the nearest police station or the office of the IGP Monitoring Unit, Force Headquarters, Abuja.”

The police further said the blogger lives in the United Kingdom but frequently visits Ikeja, Ogudu, Fagba, Sango and Ota.

Meanwhile, the Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, recently summoned the socialites for sharing a nude photo of the socialite.

According to ThePunch, in the court summons dated Thursday, May 9, 2024, the court ordered one Tolulope Adeoye, aka Abike Jagaban, and Tolulope Odegbami, aka Olowosibi to appear in persons before it on June 4, 2024, to answer the charges leveled against them.

The application read in part, “On March 5, 2022, Abike Jagaban shared the complainant’s nude pictures on Youtube, directing her followers to different online platforms where the complainant’s pictures were/are shared and ridiculed the complainant in the process.

“The video was captioned, ‘Abike Jagaban on Dorcas Adeyinka, aka TMS Blog’. These actions have exposed the complainant to contempt, hatred, and detestation as some people can be seen making disparaging remarks against the person of the complainant in the comment section of the above referenced post. Abike Jagaban has also bullied the complainant in another video titled, ‘How Abike Jagaban Bully Dorcas Adeyinka.”

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is the News Editor at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in special reports, development and investigative journalism. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

