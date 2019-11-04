About three soldiers have landed in police custody for alleged kidnapping and armed robbery.

The soldiers, according to Punch, were on Sunday, October 3, 2019, arrested alongside a civilian.

The military suspects were identified as Corporal Collins Ameh of the 3 Division, Jos; Lance Corporal Balogun Taiwo of the 35 Battalion, Katsina; and Private Evans Isibor of the Artillery Brigade, Owerri, who is on special duty in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Police say the suspects are being interrogated by Edo SARS Superintendent, Richard Balogun. (Image of IGP. Mohammed Adamu used for illustrative purpose) [Sahara Reporters]

The civilian member of the gang was identified as Goodluck Igbenebor.

Ameh and Balogun were said to have kidnapped one Joseph Otono on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in Fugar.

Otono was said to have been released later after a ransom was paid by his relations.

Isibor, was said to have kidnapped one Mohammed Hassan in Agenebode on Monday, October 14, 2019.

Confirming the arrest, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Chidi Nwabuzo, said the three soldiers and civilian were being interrogated by the state command’s head of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Superintendent Richard Balogun.