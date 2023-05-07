The sports category has moved to a new website.
Police arrest 3 men over invasion, killing of trader in Ogun market

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi.

Abimbola Oyeyemi, its spokesman, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday.

He named the trio as Ajayi Kayode, Habeeb Idowu and Temitayo Oresanya.

Oyeyemi alleged that the suspects raided phone and assessories market, known as Tarmac, in broad daylight on April 12, and killed one of the traders after carting away several phones.

He said that they were arrested following an information received by policemen attached to Kemta divisional headquarters which indicated that the suspects had been hibernating at Abule Ake area of Kemta in Abeokuta.

He said that following the hint, the DPO of Kemta division, Adeniyi Adekunle, mobilised his men and moved to the scene where the three suspects were apprehended.

“Two of the suspects have confessed to their participation in the robbery incident, while the third suspect, Temitayo Oresanya, though affirmed to be a member of the same cult group with them, claimed that he didn’t participate in the robbery.

“He stated further that Ajayi Kayode and Habeeb Idowu came to his house at Abule Ake to hide from the police after their robbery escapade,” he said.

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner of Police, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, commended members of the public for their cooperation by giving useful information to the police.

The commissioner, thereafter, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation Departments for discreet investigation.

The CP also directed that the remaining members of the gang must be hunted for and brought to justice.

News Agency Of Nigeria

