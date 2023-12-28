Police arrest 3 armed robbery suspects for robbing woman of ₦3.2m in Lagos

The spokesperson for the Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday. He said the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) tracked and arrested the suspects.

He said the gang leader, Sheriff Owolabi, had been on the wanted list of the Police as his gang had robbed and killed one Temitope on August 19 at Ojodu Berger, Lagos.

“His confession to the crime led the police to arrest another gang member, one Ibrahim Gambo at Ibafo area of Ogun.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was revealed that the suspects took the robbed car to Ibadan and disposed it to a suspected receiver who came from Cotonou, Benin Republic.

“The suspect had confessed to series of car snatching in Lagos. He also confessed that the cars were sold to same buyer called Alhaji from Cotonou,” he said.

He added that one Sheriff Olakunle was also arrested in Mushin for helping the suspects to sell the stolen phones in the area. He said the suspects also led the police to the POS operator who assisted the robbers to cash the money transferred from the victim’s account.

Hundeyin said Owolabi and his gang had allegedly surrounded their victim on November 14, at about 10:00 pm, as she was about to leave her office at Oregon, Ikeja. The image maker said the suspects allegedly dragged the woman into her Toyota car with Reg. No. BWR 49 DE and drove off.

Hundeyin said the suspects allegedly forced the woman to transfer about ₦3.2 million from her account into another account provided by the suspects, who also robbed her of her phones. He said after collecting her money and other items, the suspects drove her to Kara Bridge, along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, and pushed her out of the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT