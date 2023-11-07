ADVERTISEMENT
Plateau Troops kill 4 suspected bandits, arrest 17 others over various crimes

News Agency Of Nigeria

The arrested suspects were apprehended over kidnapping, murder, violent attacks on communities, and illicit drug peddling, among others.

Capt. James Oya, the Media Officer of the operation, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Jos. Oya said that the arrested suspects were apprehended over kidnapping, murder, violent attacks on communities, and illicit drug peddling, among others.

He explained that the suspects were arrested during a special operation conducted by its troops between October 29 and November 5.

We rescued four kidnapped victims, prevented six attempts to attack vulnerable communities and responded to 13 distress calls within the period under review,” he said.

Oya said that its commander, Maj.-Gen. Abdusalam Abubakar, thanked the residents of Plateau, Bauchi and Kaduna states for supporting the military and other security agencies in their bid to promote security within its areas of operation.

