Pipeline vandal's wife caught with 2 guns in Rivers, husband, others flee

News Agency Of Nigeria

Afolabi urged Nigerians to provide credible and timely information to security agencies when in doubt or suspicion of security activities within and around their domain.

NSCDC
NSCDC

This is contained in a statement by NSCDC Public Relations Officer (PRO), Babawale Afolabi on Saturday in Abuja.

According to the PRO, the corps got an intelligence tip-off concerning some pipeline vandals residing at Idia/Ogburu waterside settlement camp, located around a multinational company in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni; Onelga, Rivers.

He said that the operation by the Commandant-General’s Special Intelligence Squad (CGs SIS) led to the arrest of the suspect while others including her husband are currently at large.

Afolabi said that the suspect confessed during interrogation that the firearms and incriminating exhibits found in the hut where she was apprehended belonged to her husband who had been in the illegal oil business for two years.

He added that items recovered from the site included; two locally fabricated pistols, one generator, stainless steel saws, thread sealing tapes, spades, and shovels.

Four different welding machines, drilling machines, wellhead valves of different sizes, cables, two functioning smartphones, four non-functional phones, and one power bank among other items.

“The suspect and all exhibits have been handed over to the Intelligence Department of the Rivers Command for further investigation and possible prosecution”.

The Spokesman cautioned citizens to desist from any act that could be of economic sabotage to the nation.

"Culprits would be made to face the wrath of the law hence the public is advised to engage in meaningful businesses and cooperate with the government,” he said.

Afolabi urged Nigerians to provide credible and timely information to security agencies when in doubt or suspicion of security activities within and around their domain.

He said that the Corps being the lead agency in the protection of all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure remains committed at the national, state and local government level to ensure the safety of lives and property.

