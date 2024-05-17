Pastor Ibiyeomie gifts church messenger 4-bedroom bungalow as reward for honesty

The popular pastor explained that the church messenger bagged the new house for his faithfulness and integrity at the church’s SMHOS 27th anniversary celebration.

A trending video on social media shows Pastor Ibiyeomie, whose church’s headquarters is located in GRA, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, handing over the documents of the well-furnished apartment to the lucky man.

A check on the church’s Instagram handle, @smhosglobal, shows that the video was uploaded on April 13, 2024.

Pastor Ibiyeomie says messenger passed integrity test

Before making the announcement, the pastor recalled how he met the messenger when someone recommended him as an honest mechanic.

He said he was so impressed with the man's integrity that he later asked him to quit his mechanic job to come and work for the church as a messenger.

Pastor Ibiyeomie affirmed that the church messenger has been tested several times and has distinguished himself by resisting the temptation to steal from the church even when everyone else did.

“There is an award, and the person who gets it may shed tears of joy. Let me just say this: Some years ago, a young man said there is a mechanic in Port Harcourt who brings change. I said ‘In this town?’ I said, ‘Call me that mechanic; let me see.’ I said mechanics are not known for honesty.

“I wondered how a mechanic could say that whatever you give him, he will never take your money, not to mention return your balance if he spends less than bargained. I said I do not think it is true, and then everybody testified that it was his nature.

“When he came to me, I asked how much he makes per month, and he answered. Then I told him to resign from his job. Come and work with us as a messenger. You’d be buying things for us since you have integrity.

“We’ve tested him everywhere, and he has stood on integrity impeccably. He has never taken a dime and never stolen where everyone else does—he was exempt,” he said.

Pastor Ibiyeomie says messenger earned his reward

Speaking further, the pastor noted that since the man was educated and was a junior staff member, he was convinced that he also deserved to be rewarded for his honesty like other pastors.

“When pastors are rewarded, we shouldn’t leave out those who are honest. He doesn’t even have any idea, even though I saw him yesterday and told him to keep on doing the good work he is doing. He would be shocked to receive the blessings.

“Then I said no and changed my mind. I said if this man had been this honest, let’s reward him during this anniversary. So, he is living in a rented house somewhere because he is a very junior staffer.

“So, we decided, as a commission, to buy him a four-bedroom bungalow. I want Henry Eremosele to come out.