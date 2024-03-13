Over 6,000 motorists yet to collect permanent driver's licenses - Delta FRSC

Bassey Eshiet, the Sector Commander, FRSC, Delta Command, said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that as at March 7, the total number of unclaimed drivers licenses stood at 6,225.

He frowned at motorists who process their driver’s license and never bother to go back and collect it.

“In spite of the efforts of the staff of the drivers’ license centre reaching out to the owners through their next of kin, the owners still do not go to pick up their drivers license.

“Some just get comfortable with the temporary drivers’ license issued to them, while most people don’t just create time out of their busy schedule to pick up their driver’s license."

The sector commander said that the command would soon embark on a joint operation to check drivers’ license in Asaba.

“We are intensifying our public awareness drive via motor parks, churches and media houses.

“The Command wants drivers with a temporary licence to collect their permanent driver’s licence at the motor licencing office where they had their biometric captured,” Eshiet said.

He said that possessing a valid licence was a requirement to driving in the country, and warned that driving without a licence “endangers the lives of road users and constitutes traffic infraction.

