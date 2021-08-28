Munch It brings non-stop munch, non-stop fun at BBNaija House

The atmosphere in BBN arena was quickly turned into a bright yellow affair, beautified with images of the brand Ambassador DAVIDO munching excitedly on the tasty products at every corner of the area. At different point during the show, housemates got engrossed dancing hysterically to the MUNCH IT soundtrack.

Pulse Nigeria

Five housemates were divided into 4 teams each namely, Team Munch, Team Crunch, Team Tasty and Team Irresistible who competed in the challenge to win the grand prize.

There were 2 activity segments, the first saw housemates dressed up in colourful branded costumes to play word- Match and Munching games. It was surely a treat for viewers to see their favorite housemates having non-stop fun.

This was followed by theatrical performances by each team clearly depicting Non-Stop Munch, Non-Stop Fun while enjoying the scenarios assigned to them which are incomplete without Munch It snacks. Team Munch performed Musical dance scenario, Team Crunch – while watching football scenario, Team Tasty – while watching movie scenario with friends and Team Irresistible- while having games night with friends.

Eventually, Members of Team Crunch- Whitemoney, Maria, Michael, JMK, and Peace won the grand cash prize of N1m to be shared amongst themselves.

Munch It brought a crunchy twist to the house to keep the promise of non-stop fun.

Pulse Nigeria

Speaking on the event, the Head of Marketing, KTNL (Kellogg Tolaram Nigeria Ltd), Ms. Neha Sharma said “Our favorite Munch it snacks can be enjoyed anytime anywhere, as Munch it is a great companion for any occasion- while listening to music, games night, movie night, commute, watching tv, watching football, etc…Thus, the brand could not choose a specific occasion for the task! As a result, rest of the teams were awarded five hundred thousand Naira cash prize each, meaning every member gets a hundred Thousand Naira each”.

As announced all participants will enjoy a year supply of their favorite Munch it Brand

Follow @munchitnigeria for more exciting and nonstop engagement with your favorite brand in the Big Brother Naija House “Shine Ya Eye” Season 6.

The brand successfully created lots of awareness across all its social media platforms towards their Non-Stop Munch, Non-Stop Fun task and surely delivered on its promises of providing unlimited Fun to its fans and viewers of BBN. The task undoubtedly held all eyeballs stationed on the show for the entire period assigned to the Munch It.