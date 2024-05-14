ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Man bags life imprisonment for attempting to hack woman to death in Ekiti

Damilare Famuyiwa

The convict was found guilty of hacking the woman with a machete, and left her in her pool of blood.

The victim was rushed to the hospital by passersby [Punch]
The victim was rushed to the hospital by passersby [Punch]

Recommended articles

An Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti Division, pronounced the judgment on the 43-year-old man, who was arraigned before the court on January 25, 2023, on a one-count charge bordering on an attempt to murder.

The charge read, “That Akinyemi Ojo on December 5, 2022, in Aramoko Ekiti within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did attempt to murder one David Faith by macheting her. The offence is contrary to Section 241 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.”

The victim, in her testimony before the court, had said, “While I was on the farm, I saw the man holding a cutlass and coming ferociously towards where I was. I suspected his movement to be an evil agenda. I then took to my heels.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He gave me a chase, but when I fell, he inflicted machete cuts all over my body until I became unconscious. When I regained consciousness, I crawled to the main road where some passersby took me to the General Hospital, Aramoko Ekiti. I do not know my offence or why he wanted to kill me.”

The prosecutor, Taiwo Ajibulu-Ariyo, called five witnesses and tendered statements by the defendant and victims, cutlass and pictures of the victim as exhibits while the defendant spoke through his lawyer and called no witnesses.

In the judgment, Justice Blessing Ajileye said, “In this instant case, I found that the defendant macheted the victim and the degree of injury inflicted on her was capable of causing her death, but for the intervening efforts of the passersby who saw her in the pool of blood.

“The defendant is hereby convicted as charged in line with Section 241 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State. He is accordingly sentenced to life imprisonment,” the judge pronounced.

Following the pronouncement of the judgement, the convict was then escorted out of the courtroom.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Utomi calls for removal of immunity clause for President, Governors & deputies

Utomi calls for removal of immunity clause for President, Governors & deputies

Rivers crisis: Blame Wike for your woes, PDP youth wing tells ex-lawmakers

Rivers crisis: Blame Wike for your woes, PDP youth wing tells ex-lawmakers

Trial of 20 former NUPENG leaders for attempted murder set for June 26

Trial of 20 former NUPENG leaders for attempted murder set for June 26

VIDEO: Man arrested at Plateau bank over suspected explosive device

VIDEO: Man arrested at Plateau bank over suspected explosive device

Dramatic scenes as DSS disrupts court proceedings, arrests defendants

Dramatic scenes as DSS disrupts court proceedings, arrests defendants

Kaduna NDLEA seizes 425kg of drugs, arrests 71 suspects in April

Kaduna NDLEA seizes 425kg of drugs, arrests 71 suspects in April

₦19.4bn fraud: EFCC to arraign Hadi Sirika, brother, over another 8-count charge

₦19.4bn fraud: EFCC to arraign Hadi Sirika, brother, over another 8-count charge

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

Kano NCS generates ₦40.8bn revenue in 4 months, records ₦10.6bn in April alone

Kano NCS generates ₦40.8bn revenue in 4 months, records ₦10.6bn in April alone

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The suspects lured her, stripped her, and posted her naked video online [Punch]

Police arrest 3 teenagers, others for beating woman and posting her nude video

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

3 suspected rapists targeting young women online arrested in Rivers

Nigerian Police Officers. [Punch]

Ogun Police kill 2 kidnappers, save 3 Indians in Ode-Benin expressway gun fight

Sources suggest the arrest may have been prompted by a recent interview he granted [Punch]

DSS arrests wanted former Oyo Park Chairman, Auxiliary