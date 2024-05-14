Man bags life imprisonment for attempting to hack woman to death in Ekiti

An Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti Division, pronounced the judgment on the 43-year-old man, who was arraigned before the court on January 25, 2023, on a one-count charge bordering on an attempt to murder.

The charge read, “That Akinyemi Ojo on December 5, 2022, in Aramoko Ekiti within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did attempt to murder one David Faith by macheting her. The offence is contrary to Section 241 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.”

The victim, in her testimony before the court, had said, “While I was on the farm, I saw the man holding a cutlass and coming ferociously towards where I was. I suspected his movement to be an evil agenda. I then took to my heels.

“He gave me a chase, but when I fell, he inflicted machete cuts all over my body until I became unconscious. When I regained consciousness, I crawled to the main road where some passersby took me to the General Hospital, Aramoko Ekiti. I do not know my offence or why he wanted to kill me.”

The prosecutor, Taiwo Ajibulu-Ariyo, called five witnesses and tendered statements by the defendant and victims, cutlass and pictures of the victim as exhibits while the defendant spoke through his lawyer and called no witnesses.

In the judgment, Justice Blessing Ajileye said, “In this instant case, I found that the defendant macheted the victim and the degree of injury inflicted on her was capable of causing her death, but for the intervening efforts of the passersby who saw her in the pool of blood.”

“The defendant is hereby convicted as charged in line with Section 241 of the Criminal Law of Ekiti State. He is accordingly sentenced to life imprisonment,” the judge pronounced.