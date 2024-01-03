ADVERTISEMENT
Lawyer accuses police of killing 32-year-old man on Christmas day

Damilare Famuyiwa

A lawyer, who made the case public, stated that policemen shot, and stabbed the victim to death on last year’s Christmas Day.

The policemen allegedly took his body away [PM News]
In a post on the page, the attorney accused police officers of Akinima Division of Ahoada-West Local Government Area of Rivers State of Ugbuluka, and disappearing with his corpse.

Ekine, who is also the National legal Adviser for Defence for Human Rights (CDHR), stated that the yet to be identified officers gruesomely killed Ugbuluka by first shooting and stabbing him to death on Christmas Day without any justifiable reason, adding that they then took away the remains of the father of two in the Hilux van they came to the community with.

The post read: “Policemen stormed Odiopiti/Odiobo communities in Ahoada-West Local Government Area on Christmas morning, Monday 25th December, 2023 at about 8:00 am in a white Hilux van known to be attached to and used by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

“The Policemen extra-judicially shot and killed one Livingstone Egbuluka, a young man of about 32 years old and a father of two little children.

The lawyer quoted eyewitnesses as identifying “one Officer, simply called Destiny who first shot at the victim on his ankle along the road between Odiopiti and Odiobo Communities.

“After the victim fell on the ground and while bleeding helplessly, the Policemen pounced on him and perfected their act with stabs on his ribs region and a final shot on his thigh or lap causing him to bleed more profusely; his pool of blood flooded the ground at the scene.”

Ekine further alleged that the killer Policemen then took the victim in their van without concern for his survival and drove off.

He said that the whereabouts of this Christmas day victim of Police brutality has since remained undisclosed by the Police.

Ekine further said that relatives of the victim have gone to the Police Station at Akinima thrice to demand for their son and brother, but they are refused access.

Damilare Famuyiwa

