Lagos lady to spend 21 days in Kirikiri for squeezing policeman’s uniform

Brioluwa, who was arraigned before a magistrate’s court sitting in Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State on Tuesday, May 17, 2023, for assaulting a police officer, was said to have committed the crime during a ‘stop and search’ operation.

Disclosing this development, Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), stated that the suspect, while squeezing the policeman’s uniform, “shoved him with all sense of impunity.”

Brioluwa, who was arraigned before Magistrate Alao M.O of the court, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against her.

The Magistrate then granted the plea by the police prosecutor to remand her in prison for 21 days pending investigation.

Consequently, the defendant was remanded at Kikiri Prison until Tuesday, June 6, when the case will come up for trial.

This development came barely two days after Afrobeat singer, Seun Kuti, submitted himself to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) after the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba ordered his arrest.

Kuti’s arrest was ordered after a video surfaced on social media, in which he was seen slapping a police officer, Inspector Mohammed Aminu.

After taking Kuti into custody, the police arraigned him, and thereafter dragged him before a Lagos State Magistrates’ Court sitting in Yaba.

The police told the court that the singer drove dangerously on the highway outward Third Mainland Bridge and deliberately grabbed a policeman in uniform, raining slaps to his face.