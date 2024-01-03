ADVERTISEMENT
Jigawa Police arrest 11, including Nigerien, for theft of animals, other items

The suspects were arrested in separate operations between December 22 and December 29.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Lawan Shiisu, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday. Shiisu said the suspects were arrested in separate operations between December 22 and December 29, 2023 in Babura, Kiyawa and Suletankarkar LGAs.

He explained that one of the suspects, identified as Abdulhadi Saidu, 25, and resident of Gujungu town, was arrested with two cows suspected to be stolen along Kiyawa-Balago road, in Kiyawa. The PPRO added that when questioned, the suspect could not give satisfactory account of the cows.

According to him, another suspect, identified as Ibrahim Rabiu, 22, and resident of Bakin Kasuwa also in Kiyawa, was arrested in possession of 15 pieces of roofing zincs. Shiisu said when interrogated, the suspect confessed to have stolen the zincs from one of the houses in the area.

He stated that two of the suspects, Sagiru Ibrahim, 27, of Makale Insharuwa village and Zayyanu Umar, 27, of Dugujabe village, in Babura town, were arrested in Babura LGA for alleged theft of motorcycle. The PPRO said the suspect confessed to have criminally conspired and stolen the motorcycle.

According to him, six of the suspects were arrested in Kazaure LGA for alleged theft of two sheep, goats and a generator in Kazaure LGA. Shiisu said the suspects, including Ibrahim Haruna, 25, of Tinkim village in Niger Republic, had confessed to the crime.

He added that the cases were still under investigation after which the suspects would be charged to court.

