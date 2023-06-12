Husband shoots wife during argument in Edo

It was gathered that the suspect had an argument with his wife. As it got heated, he went to pick up his gun and fired at her with the bullet hitting her left hand.

Following the incident, which happened at the Ekae community in the New Etete area, GRA, Benin, Edo State, on Saturday, June 3, 2023, the victim’s hand got amputated, and the suspect was reported to the police.

Confirming the incident, Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor said the incident was reported at the New Etete Police Division.

“On June 3, the police received a complaint from some elders of the Ekae community with Joanki Okhiria, aged nine years, that on the same day, Joanki Okhiria’s father argued with his wife, Tina Okhiria.

“In the process, Okhiria shot Tina with his double barrel gun on the left hand and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment. The affected hand has been amputated,” he added.

Nwabuzor added that the police have apprehended and would soon charge the suspect in court after an investigation.

Also in Edo State, a 39-year-old man identified as Sunday Ejeh, got arrested for allegedly defiling a nine years old girl.

The incident happened In Ugbogi Community in Ighobazuwa, Ovia North West Local government of the state and was reported to the police.

The suspect was said to have lured the victim to his room and had sexual intercourse with her and given her ₦600 after the act.