ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Husband shoots wife during argument in Edo

Damilare Famuyiwa

The man went for a gun and shot his wife during an argument.

Husband shoots wife during an argument in Edo
Husband shoots wife during an argument in Edo

Recommended articles

It was gathered that the suspect had an argument with his wife. As it got heated, he went to pick up his gun and fired at her with the bullet hitting her left hand.

Following the incident, which happened at the Ekae community in the New Etete area, GRA, Benin, Edo State, on Saturday, June 3, 2023, the victim’s hand got amputated, and the suspect was reported to the police.

Confirming the incident, Edo Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Chidi Nwabuzor said the incident was reported at the New Etete Police Division.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On June 3, the police received a complaint from some elders of the Ekae community with Joanki Okhiria, aged nine years, that on the same day, Joanki Okhiria’s father argued with his wife, Tina Okhiria.

“In the process, Okhiria shot Tina with his double barrel gun on the left hand and the victim was taken to hospital for treatment. The affected hand has been amputated,” he added.

Nwabuzor added that the police have apprehended and would soon charge the suspect in court after an investigation.

Also in Edo State, a 39-year-old man identified as Sunday Ejeh, got arrested for allegedly defiling a nine years old girl.

The incident happened In Ugbogi Community in Ighobazuwa, Ovia North West Local government of the state and was reported to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suspect was said to have lured the victim to his room and had sexual intercourse with her and given her ₦600 after the act.

Ejeh, according to the police, is also expected to be charged in court.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Falana says DSS's has no right to arrest Emefiele

Falana says DSS's has no right to arrest Emefiele

Peter Obi raises concerns over Nigeria's uncertain destiny

Peter Obi raises concerns over Nigeria's uncertain destiny

How UK, US governments dealt with Nigeria over June 12 annulment

How UK, US governments dealt with Nigeria over June 12 annulment

Why Tinubu's 2023 victory reminds you of MKO Abiola in 1993

Why Tinubu's 2023 victory reminds you of MKO Abiola in 1993

30 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

30 years later, Nigeria is still trapped in MKO Abiola's 1993

Let's build institutions that'll strengthen democratic virtues - Orji Kalu

Let's build institutions that'll strengthen democratic virtues - Orji Kalu

Bauchi to witness ‘aggressive’ execution of projects – Governor

Bauchi to witness ‘aggressive’ execution of projects – Governor

President Tinubu says June 12 seed of current democracy in Nigeria

President Tinubu says June 12 seed of current democracy in Nigeria

Obaseki urges Nigerians to keep faith with democracy despite setbacks

Obaseki urges Nigerians to keep faith with democracy despite setbacks

Pulse Sports

Chukwueze denies Real Madrid rumours

Burna Boy: Time and Where to watch Champions League kick-off show Performance

I'm happy with my wife — De Bruyne describes his relationship with Haaland

Manchester City vs Inter: 3 Reasons why Guardiola is already the GOAT football manager

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor sentenced to death for killing choir mistress

Court sentences pastor to d*ath for k*lling choir mistress in Rivers

American charged to court for shooting Nigerian woman who knocked her door

American charged to court for shooting Nigerian woman who knocked her door

Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage on wife’s request.

Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage on wife’s request

Prof. Uwadinachi Iweha's family is still looking forward to his return [Guardian]

Police drag suspected kidnappers to court, victim still missing after 1 year