How will I know which contraception is best for me?

There is a Taste for everyone | #Knowyouroptions #powerofoptions #WCD2020

Trying to decide which contraceptive to use could be a little tricky. But since you are here, let’s show you some things that can make the decision easier for you.

How many sex partners are you currently seeing?

Do you currently have one partner or more? This is something you will have to consider because when you are in an exclusive relationship/arrangement with one trusted person, you can focus on using contraception just to prevent pregnancies.

But with multiple sex partners, you have to consider protecting yourself from STIs while also trying to prevent pregnancies. Obviously your options will be different in both situations as only condoms (both male and female) protect against STIs and pregnancies at the same time while the others [IUD, contraceptive injection, etc]. are only designed to prevent pregnancies.

Are you an organised or a spontaneous person?

Shey you are a well-organized person or you just like to do anywhere belle face? In a way, these personality traits may help you decide which contraception makes sense for you. For example, if you are spontaneous and don’t do well with regimens, a longer-lasting option like the contraceptive implant, the IUS or IUD may appeal to you.

If you are organised, find it easy to stick to regimens and rarely forget things, shorter-acting options like the pill, contraceptive ring or injection may be what appeals to you better.

How much disruption would a pregnancy right now bring to your life?

Think about it well: if you do mistake and fall pregnant now, how catastrophic would it be to you? If you are sure that getting pregnant will destabilize your life in unimaginable ways, then you should be going for options like the Contraceptive Implant and IUD among others, which offer very very high levels of protection.

You may want to avoid less-dependable contraceptive options like the pull-out method or the so-called “fertility awareness”.

How will I know which contraception is best for me?

Are you ready now to have contraception as part of your daily routine?

Do you only want to think about contraceptives when you are about to get down with someone? If the answer is yes, you can go for some barrier methods like condoms, diaphragm or cervical cap among others. But if you would rather not think about contraception for a long time and if you certainly do not want it to interrupt your sex life, then you should opt for long-acting methods; for example, the implant.

How and how often do you want to get your contraceptives?

Do you prefer to easily get your contraceptives at a pharmacy or store whenever you need them? Then you can be sure to find condoms [to quote only this method] in pharmacies in your area!

Now, if you don’t mind going to the hospital and consulting with your healthcare provider regularly, then the pills is one option you should consider. In any case, please keep in mind you should discuss your contraceptive options with your healthcare.

How do you feel about hormones?

Some contraceptive methods like the pills and the implant contain hormones that will be delivered into your body. Others, such as the cervical cap, only as barrier methods like. The question is: which you prefer?

Are you concerned about what contraceptives would do to your menstrual cycle?

In truth, some contraceptive methods could influence your menstrual cycle. For example, the IUS can decrease your menstrual flow, bringing you relief in case of heavy menstrual bleeding.

Now that you know the things to consider, take this quiz* to see a score that shows how each contraceptive method would suit you.

*"Which contraception is right for me?" is an individual question, and taking this quiz can give you a good first impression to further discuss with your healthcare provider. However, the information given should only be used as a general guide. It is not concrete advice and doesn’t replace a medical consultation and examination. Choose the contraceptive method best for you and your partner through talking to your doctor or another qualified healthcare provider.

PP-JAD-NG-0004-1

*This is a featured post.